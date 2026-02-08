Tired of heel pain? Give Dr. Nate Brennan a call. Seeing a podiatrist doesn’t require a drive to Knoxville. Dr. Brennan offers regular office hours in both Oneida and Jamestown. (800) 930-7435

SATURDAY STAT LINES

Scott High picked up a pair of wins against Gibbs in today’s district home finale, with both teams wrapping up a No. 3 seed in the upcoming District 4-3A Tournament, which begins Feb. 17 at Anderson County.

LADY HIGHLANDERS 58, GIBBS 46

It was another sharp-shooting night at the free throw line, as Scott teamed up to go 20 of 22 at the stripe en route to completing a district sweep of Gibbs.

Addy Rogers: 19p / 6r / 2b / 4s

Myah Sharp: 18p / 2r / 2a

Karlie Branscum: 8p / 2r / 4a

Calli Strunk: 7p / 5r / 3a / 3b / 3s

Sage Riseden: 4p / 4r

Kelly Hughett: 2p / 2r

SCOTT 77, GIBBS 57

Less than 24 hours after scoring 26 points in a win over Loudon, Wyatt Lloyd had a career game against the Eagles, scoring 35 points. The Highlanders played unselfish ball, with 23 assists on 29 made shots.

Wyatt Lloyd: 35p / 7r / 5a / 2s

Landon Washam: 14p / 4r / 5a

Jaigen Morgan: 11p / 7r / 5a / 2s

Landon Goodman: 3p / 3r

Jacob Lowe: 3p

Houston Stanley: 3p

Isaiah Washam: 2p / 4r / 4a / 2s

Devin Prewitt: 2p

Brady Crabtree: 2p / 2s

Brennan Brumett: 2p / 4r / 2a

FRIDAY STAT LINES

A pair of overtime games, buzzer-beaters, and big-time individual performances. Friday night featured just about everything. Standout performances by Drayton Wade, who had 19 points including a game-winning 3-point shot, Ben Gilbert with 25 rebounds, Karlie Branscum with 18 points, Addy Rogers with a double-double that included 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Wyatt Lloyd with 26 points.

🟠 ONEIDA 56, WARTBURG 54 (OT)

The Indians won their second district overtime game in as many nights on the strength of a Drayton Wade 3-point shot with 36 seconds remaining.

Drayton Wade: 19p / 2r / 4a

Jesse Zachary: 13p / 9r

Grady Keeton: 13p / 4r / 3a / 2s

Canaan Shoemaker: 5p

Ben Gilbert: 4p / 25r / 2a

Kannon Gazay: 2p / 2a / 3s

🔴 SCOTT 73, LOUDON 63

The Highlanders avenged an earlier loss at Loudon with a stand-out performance at home, shooting a scorching 67% and knocking down 11 three-point shots.

Wyatt Lloyd: 26p / 7r / 6a

Landon Washam: 14p / 4r / 2b

Landon Goodman: 12p / 2r

Jaigen Morgan: 11p / 2r / 4a

Devin Prewitt: 3p

Brady Crabtree: 3p

Jacob Lowe: 2p / 5r

Brennan Brumett: 2p

Isaiah Washam: 2r / 4a

🟠 LADY INDIANS 49, WARTBURG 39

Oneida built an early lead that it would not relinquish to complete a district sweep of the Bulldogs.

Larissa Jones: 13p / 5r

Elli West: 12p / 3r

Kendall Duncan: 8p / 9r / 2a

Lucy Sexton: 6p / 2r / 2a / 2s

Kamryn Stiltner: 4p / 5r

Maddie Pike: 4p / 2r / 2a

Elizabeth Zachary: 2p / 3r / 3s

Tynleigh Jeffers: 4r / 2b

🔴 LOUDON 53, LADY HIGHLANDERS 51 (OT)

Scott fell in heartbreaking fashion after Loudon hit a buzzer-beating putback in overtime.

Karlie Branscum: 18p / 3a / 2s

Addy Rogers: 15p / 11r / 3b

Sage Riseden: 7p / 2r

Myah Sharp: 6p / 2a

Calli Strunk: 2p / 3r

Jacey Goodman: 2p / 2r / 2a

Kelly Hughett: 3a

THURSDAY STAT LINES

Last night’s top performers: Larissa Jones (19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists), Addy Rogers (15 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks), Elli West (15 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals), and Grady Keeton (23 points).

🔴 LADY HIGHLANDERS 53, MCCREARY CENTRAL 33

After losing to the Raiders by 21 at home back in December, Scott High earned an impressive road win Thursday night in Stearns, steadily pulling away for a 21-point lead through three quarters.

Addy Rogers: 15p / 9r / 5a / 5b

Myah Sharp: 15p

Karlie Branscum: 9p / 4r

Kelly Hughett: 6p / 5r / 2s

Calli Strunk: 3p / 6r / 6a

Sage Riseden: 2p / 5r

🟠 LADY INDIANS 64, OLIVER SPRINGS 54

Oneida used a big third quarter to create some separation against an old nemesis in Oliver Springs, completing a season sweep of the Bobcats.

Larissa Jones: 19p / 7r / 6s

Elli West: 15p / 4r / 7a / 6s

Elizabeth Zachary: 10p / 4r

Kamryn Stiltner: 7p / 4r

Kendall Duncan: 7p / 3r / 3s

Maddie Pike: 2p / 6a

Lucy Sexton: 2p

Tynleigh Jeffers: 2p / 4r

🟠 ONEIDA 60, OLIVER SPRINGS 59 (OT)

Grady Keeton hit a pair of free throws with 5 seconds remaining to lift Oneida to an overtime win against the Bobcats.

Grady Keeton: 23p / 2r

Ben Gilbert: 11p / 7r / 2a / s

Drayton Wade: 9p / 5r / 3a

Jesse Zachary: 7p / 11r / 2s

Brock Ryon: 5p

Canaan Shoemaker: 3p / 4a

Kannon Gazay: 2p / 3r

🔴 MCCREARY CENTRAL 71, SCOTT 46

It was a tough night on the road for the Highlanders, as McCreary Central completed a season sweep in this border affair.

Bentley Ellis: 9p

Wyatt Lloyd: 8p / 4r / 2s

Landon Washam: 5p / 3r

Jaigen Morgan: 4p / 3r / 3a

Braxton Potter: 4p

Landon Goodman: 4p

Brennan Brumett: 4p

Isaiah Washam: 3p / 5a

Jacob Lowe: 1p / 2r / 2a

Devin Prewitt: 2r / 3s

