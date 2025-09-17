Hal Leftwich

Hal Leftwich, CEO of Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, died unexpectedly Tuesday evening.

Leftwich, 69, had served as CEO of Scott County’s only hospital for the past seven years; he and his wife, Paula, made the move from the Florida Keys to Oneida in 2018.

Prior to his tenure at BSFMC, Leftwich was CEO of Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon, Fla., a small town in the Keys.

Leftwich was a native of Central Florida. He worked as a hospital administrator throughout his career, including 16 years on the Mississippi Coast and another 10 years in the Florida Keys.

Along the way, he worked at hospitals big and small. He ended his career at Big South Fork Medical Center, which he was set to retire from this year, which is a 25-bed facility. He began his career as the assistant administrator of a 411-bed hospital.

In 2019, when he moved to Oneida, Leftwich told the Independent Herald that he welcomed the refreshing change offered by mountain living. Years earlier, he had attended undergraduate school at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky., after following some of his Central Florida buddies who attended the school on a football scholarship.

“I’m here because I wanted to live in this part of the country, and my wife wanted to live here,” he said at the time.

“It’s amazing how nice the people are that you meet here, how well they treat you,” he added. “Paula said it, and I agree: Everybody acts like they’re your friend.”

Leftwich obtained his master’s from Xavier University in Cincinnati, his doctorate from California Coast University, and did a residency in Florence, S.C.

During his tenure at Big South Fork Medical Center, the hospital established Myrtle Recovery Centers. Earlier this month, it opened a wound care clinic.

Leftwich was a familiar figure around Scott County — particularly through his work with the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, of which he served as president in 2024. He and his wife, Paula, and their miniature pony were staples at the Chamber’s annual Fall on the Mall festival in Huntsville each October, and he helped with lineup of the Chamber’s Christmas parade in Oneida each December.

“Hal Leftwich wasn’t just a leader — he was our leader,” said Chamber of Commerce executive director Stacey Swann. “He fought for Big South Fork Medical Center like it was his own family, standing in the gap when we needed hope most. His will to stand inspired all of us, and because of that, our hospital endured to keep serving this community.”

Swann said Leftwich’s dedication to the hospital and his belief that rural health care matters resulted in lives saved.

“Hal is part of the foundation of Scott County, and because he believed in us, we are healthier, stronger, and better,” she said. “His legacy will live in every life touched by his work — including mine.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Big South Fork Medical Center said: “With over 40 years of healthcare leadership experience, Hal was a guiding force for hospitals across the United States, navigating them through challenges and growth alike. His dedication, loyalty, and sharp insight helped steer our hospital through some of its most difficult moments, ensuring its continued service to the community. This past August, Hal proudly celebrated his seven-year anniversary with us - a testament to the unwavering commitment he had for both our hospital and the people it serves. We are honored that he chose our hospital as his final professional home.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Hal was devoted to his wife, Paula, and to the animals he lovingly welcomed into his life through rescue. Animals are often the best judges of character, and they clearly recognized the kindness of his soul. Paula shared that he was the finest, kindest, and most generous-spirited man she had ever known. He was not only her partner, but also her greatest supporter and her best friend.”