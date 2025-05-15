ONEIDA | Ashley Billingsley is the new principal at Oneida Elementary School, Oneida Special School District Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips announced Thursday. Additionally, Dr. Michelle Massengale will serve as assistant principal.

Billingsley replaces Jordan Sims, who resigned last month. Her previous role was assistant principal. She has 18 years of experience in elementary education. According to a release from OSSD, she was chosen by a hiring committee “for her exceptional dedication to student success and her proven instructional leadership.”

“I am incredibly honored to serve as the next principal of Oneida Elementary,” Billingsley said. “This school and community hold a special place in my heart. I look forward to continuing our work together to ensure that every child feels supported, challenged, and inspired to reach their full potential.”

Massengale will make the move to the elementary school from Oneida Middle School, where she currently teaches seventh grade English-Language Arts. She has 27 years of experience in elementary education.

“I am thrilled to join the incredible team at Oneida Elementary School,” Massengale said. “I look forward to building strong relationships with staff, students, and families as we work together to create a nurturing and academically enriching environment.”

Massengale will visit the elementary school in the coming days to become acquainted with staff and students.

Phillips said she is confident that “Mrs. Billingsley and Dr. Massengale will provide strong visionary leadership to support the continued academic and social growth of our students.”