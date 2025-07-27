ONEIDA | Big South Fork Medical Center announced Friday the opening of its new Wound Care Center, which it says will offer much-needed specialty services to residents of Scott County and surrounding communities.

BSFMC’s Wound Care Center will provide advanced treatment for chronic and non-healing wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure injuries, surgical wounds, infections, and wounds related to poor circulation. The hospital says patients will benefit from specialized care plans that may include wound debridement, specialized dressings, infection control, and patient education to promote long-term healing and prevention.

“By opening the Wound Care Center in Oneida, we’re providing high-quality, specialized treatment locally, and helping our friends, families, and neighbors heal close to home,” said Big South Fork Medical Center CEO Hal Leftwich.

Emergency room providers often see delays in wound treatment lead to more serious health issues, including infection, hospitalization and even amputation. The new center will provide timely care in a familiar, trusted setting — something that BSFMC says is important in smaller communities where relationships matter and travel can be a barrier to care.

Patients can be referred to the Wound Care Center by a primary care provider or specialist, but self-referrals will also be accepted. Call (423) 286-5317 for more information or to schedule an appointment.