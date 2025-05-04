HUNTSVILLE | A local man who was subject of a Friday manhunt in the Cherry Fork community south of Oneida was captured Saturday morning.

According to Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton, the suspect, Jerry Stevens, was apprehended by Oneida Police Department without incident early Saturday morning.

Stevens, 32, of Strunk, Ky., was wanted in connection with what Keeton termed a “two-week-long carjacking spree” that stretched from Scott County to Jefferson County and Cocke County. Authorities in multiple counties had warned during that time that Stevens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Locally, the search for Stevens was kept in the public eye after he allegedly stole a pickup truck and trailer from an Oneida man who shared photos of Stevens and another man on Facebook. The post was shared more than 500 times.

The truck and trailer were taken from a location on Verdun Road on April 19, and later spotted in Cocke County on April 20 and April 21. A truck was later found burned in Jefferson County, and the Oneida owner said in a Facebook post last week that he was awaiting verification that it was his truck.

Another Scott County vehicle — a Jeep Wrangler — was taken from a warehouse on Paint Rock Road near Oneida City Park on April 2. Its owner also shared photos on Facebook that were shared more than 500 times. There have been other recent vehicle thefts in Scott County, as well.

The search for Stevens ratcheted up on Friday, when he was spotted along Cherry Fork Road in Helenwood. Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputies engaged Stevens in a pursuit that ended with him fleeing on foot.

According to the Scott County Jail’s intake report, Stevens was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism. Keeton said Saturday morning that other charges are pending. Stevens was booked into the jail at 8:54 a.m. Saturday.