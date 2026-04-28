HUNTSVILLE | Tim Smith has been recommended to be the next president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings announced Tuesday.

Tydings, who also recommended Dr. John M. Davis as the next president at Cleveland State Community College, said that her recommendations follow “deliberative search processes at both institutions.”

The Board of Regents will consider the chancellor’s recommendations during a special called meeting Thursday. It will be publicly livestreamed, beginning at 10 a.m.

Smith is currently TCAT Oneida/Huntsville’s vice president and has served in the TBR system since 2007. He earned Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in Elementary Education, both at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Davis has been vice president of administrative services at Germanna Community College in Virginia since 2017 and an administrator there since 2008. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Educational Policy, Planning, and Leadership from the College of William and Mary, a Master of Science in Higher Education and a Bachelor of Science in Criminology, both from Florida State University, and an Associate of Arts from Gulf Coast Community College.

Smith was one of two finalists for the presidential appointment at TCAT Oneida/Huntsville. The other was Noah Duncan, who is also an Oneida native and is currently vice president of TCAT Knoxville. He has served in the TBR system since 2017.

The finalists were selected by search advisory committees at each college, which spent months reviewing and interviewing candidates. The TCAT Oneida/Huntsville finalists were announced April 3, and participated in campus visits and public interviews, with opportunities for public and campus community feedback. The chancellor selected Smith — and Davis at Cleveland State — after carefully reviewing the feedback and more interviews with the finalists.

Both search committees were composed of board members and representatives of the colleges’ faculty, staff, students, and civic leaders from their communities.

Current TCAT Oneida/Huntsville President Dwight Murphy is retiring in June after a distinguished 20-year tenure. He was appointed to the role in late 2005 while holding the office of Scott County Mayor. He took over his duties at TCAT on Jan. 1, 2006, replacing Arvis Blakley as the fourth president in the school’s history.