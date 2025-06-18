Most Americans consider Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of summer. The National Weather Service considers June 1 the start of summer — or what is called “meteorological summer.” But on the calendar, summer doesn’t begin until the summer solstice on June 20. That means the official start of summer is Friday, and despite a year that hasn’t featured much abnormally hot weather so far, summer is going to come in hot.

The hottest weather of the season — at least so far — is expected this weekend, as temperatures will threaten to push past 90° for the first time this season. Officially, the NWS forecast for Oneida calls for a high of 84° on Friday, 89° on Saturday, 90° on Sunday and Monday, and 91° on Tuesday. It’ll be muggy, too, with nighttime temperatures hovering near 70°.

In a forecast discussion published Tuesday afternoon, NWS forecasters at the Morristown weather forecast office said that it’ll be important to practice heat safety since this is the first heat wave of the year.

“Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, avoid strenuous activities during the hottest hours of the afternoon, and never leave people or pets in unattended hot cars. Look before you lock,” the NWS said.

The NWS weather forecast office in Nashville was calling for a “major” heat risk across Middle Tennessee, and a “moderate” heat risk on the northern Cumberland Plateau. In NWS terminology, a major heat risk means the heat will affect anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration, and a moderate heat risk means the heat will affect most individuals who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Weather forecast models are projecting heat index values to rise well into the 90s this weekend even on the Cumberland Plateau, nearing 100° in the lower elevations of the valleys on either side of the plateau.

So far, the hottest temperature of the year in Oneida has been 86°, which occurred on June 5. In Knoxville, this marks the latest in the year there hasn’t been a temperature of 90° or warmer since 2009.

For those looking to cool off this weekend, pools at Bandy Creek in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area and in Huntsville will be open. Bandy Creek pool will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Huntsville pool is open daily from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., except 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The cost is $3, except Bandy Creek is $2 for children. The Oneida City Park splash pad is also open daily. Admission is free.

The summer solstice, which occurs Friday, marks the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. In Oneida, there will be 14 hours, 42 minutes and 16 seconds of daylight on Friday. Saturday will feature one second less daylight than Saturday, and Sunday will feature three seconds less than Sunday — the start of shortening days that will continue until winter.

However, sunsets will continue to get ever-so-slightly later in Oneida until June 28, when the sun will set at 9:01 and 50 seconds — the latest sunset of the year.