HUNTSVILLE | The TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation is investigating an illegal dump site in the Buffalo area as an unlicensed landfill, Scott County Emergency Management Agency director David Brewster reported to County Commission Monday evening.

That revelation was part of Brewster’s report to the Commission’s Emergency Services Committee at commissioners’ monthly workshop. Brewster said that the investigation resulted from a complaint that was made to county government, which was in turn handed off to TDEC for investigation.

Brewster also reported that there had been an oil spill on O&W Road outside Oneida on April 26, which he said resulted in a response from both TDEC and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

It was ultimately determined that someone had removed a lid off an oil storage unit, Brewster said. Clean-up crews placed boons in the creek to catch excess oil, and an investigation is currently ongoing to determine who is responsible for the spill — which would also determine who bears the cost of the cleanup.

In other business Monday:

• The Parks & Recreation Committee recommended that Scott County apply for a parks and recreation master plan, which would help with future grant applications. The plan would be partially funded by TDEC, with Scott County’s share of the funding being $12,000 — or 20% of the $60,000 total cost.

• Parks & Recreation Committee chairman David Jeffers reported that wheelchair access in the track area of John John Yancey Memorial Park is completed, and the addition of landscaping is being awaited to finish the project.

• The Intergovernmental Committee approved a recovery grant for the Scott County Drug Court, and approved the appointments of Carlene Terry and Verhonda Hembree to the county’s equalization board. The committee also approved a fundraising roadblock for East 63 Volunteer Fire Department at the intersection of Baker Highway and Norma Road on May 24 and May 25.

• The Intergovernmental Committee also discussed a blanket policy that would allow the county mayor’s office to automatically approve fundraising roadblocks if predetermined conditions are met. No action was taken, after 6thDistrict Commissioner Shon Terry recommended the item be tabled for further discussion.

• The Building & Grounds Committee approved a request for a tenant at the Straight Fork Community Center to replace the flooring in the part of the facility she leases, at her own cost. Commissioner Jeffers recommended that the county give her a discount on future lease payments to help offset the cost of the flooring, though no action was taken in that regard. Commissioner Blue Day estimated that the cost to replace the flooring will be at least $5,000.

• Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers reported to the Building & Grounds Committee that he requested the TN Dept. of Homeland Security to do a walkthrough at the courthouse, finance building and county office building to offer recommendations on how to upgrade security inside those facilities. A final report is forthcoming. The committee also voted to use a security camera system originally allocated for John John Yancey Memorial Park at the courthouse.