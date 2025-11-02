The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District. Have something to add? Email newsroom@ihoneida.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

• First Saturday night church services will be held at Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.), East Robbins Missionary Baptist Church (6 p.m.), Norma Missionary Baptist Church (6 p.m.), and Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m.). For more information, see our Church Directory.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

• Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3

• Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

• The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) serves lunch every Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

• The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Scott County Commission will meet in work session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

• The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) hosts exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Tuesday.

• Pinnacle Resource Center (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) offers a food pantry beginning at 10 a.m. each Tuesday morning. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

• The TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation will hold a public meeting at the Oneida High School Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m. regarding the proposed Roberta Phase II landfill in Oneida, the proposed rail transfer station, and Volunteer Regional Landfill’s application for a leachate evaporator modification.

• Boy Scout Troop #333 meets on Tuesdays at the Oneida War Memorial Building (Alberta Street, Oneida) beginning at 6 p.m.

• Wall Builders meets every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship, and personal counseling.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6

• The Gerry McDonald Mission House (Church Avenue, Oneida), operated by First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Thursday (except the first Thursday of each month, when it is open 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.). You are eligible to receive food once a month. Phone: (423) 569-8828.

• The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) hosts exercise every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• The Oneida Special School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at the Central Office Training Center in Oneida, beginning at 6 p.m.

UPCOMING

• The U.S.S. Tennessee Battleship Memorial Museum will be open Saturday, November 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School in Huntsville as part of the Museum of Scott County complex.

• Robbins Elementary School Food Pantry will be open Tuesday, November 18, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Barton Chapel (5760 Scott Highway, Robbins). Turn into School House Road at Keeton Monuments and follow it to the entrance of Barton Chapel (do not try to enter Barton Chapel from U.S. 27 please). Parents, grandparents, guardians or caregivers of a child attending Robbins Elementary School or Head Start are eligible to receive food.

• Fairview Elementary School Food Pantry will be open Saturday, November 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Straight Fork Community Center. Parents, grandparents, guardians or caregivers of any child attending Fairview Elementary School are eligible to receive food.

• The annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 6, at 2 p.m. The parade will follow its traditional route from HBD/Thermoid on Industrial Lane in Oneida to Claude Terry Drive. Call (423) 663-6900 for parade applications, which must be returned by December 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Citizens Gas Utility District operates natural gas distribution pipelines in portions of Scott and Morgan counties. www.citizensgastn.com • (423) 569-4457