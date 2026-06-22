HUNTSVILLE | Meeting in special called session Monday evening, Scott County Commission gave its final approval to the budget for fiscal year 2026-2027, which includes no new taxes and a 6.5% raise for county employees — those employed by county government offices, as well as EMTs and paramedics, sheriff’s department law enforcement officers, and corrections officers.

Incremental pay raises for county employees has become an annual goal of County Commission as a way to bring local government salaries closer to those in neighboring counties, and have been lobbied for by office-holders that include County Mayor Jerried Jeffers and Sheriff Brian Keeton.

According to Jeffers, county employees have now seen their salaries increase 23% over the past four years, while employees with 10 or more years on the job have seen pay increases exceeding 23%, due to longevity pay increases.

The budget for fiscal year 2026-2027, which begins July 1, will leave the county’s property rate unchanged at $1.60 per $100 assessed value for property owners outside the Oneida Special School District. Inside the OSSD, the property tax is $1.96 per $100 assessed value. The special school district tax was approved by voters on referendum in the late 1980s for the purpose of funding new school buildings. The tax levy was approved by commissioners on June 15.

The proposed budget for FY 2026-2027 includes estimated revenues of $11.55 million for the general fund, and total expenditures of $11.48 million. The road department’s budget is $2.47 million, as proposed. The school system’s budget is $26.84 million.