Fairview Principal Scott Cash has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Scott County Director of Schools vacancy, County Attorney John Beaty confirmed this morning.



Cash, who has been the principal at Fairview School for the past nine years, informed Beaty Wednesday morning of his decision. Beaty, in turn, informed the Board of Education, which is scheduled to begin interviewing director candidates Wednesday afternoon.



Cash is a 24-year veteran of the Scott County School System, where he has served as a teacher, coach, and administrator.



Five other candidates are in consideration for the appointment to replace Bill Hall, who is retiring in June after 15 years as director of schools. The remaining candidates include:



• Kenny Chadwell, the current principal at LaFollette Elementary School and 4th District representative on Scott County Commission. He is a 25-year veteran of public education, and worked in the Scott County School System for 15 years as a teacher and coach before moving to the Campbell County School System. He will interview with the school board at 1 p.m. Wednesday.



• Keith Shannon, the current director of the Morgan County Career & Technical Center. He is a 30-year veteran of public education, and worked in the Scott County School System for 22 years as a teacher, coach, principal, and CTE director. He will interview at 2 p.m. Wednesday.



• Daniel Sexton, the current principal at East LaFollette Learning Academy. He is a 23-year veteran of public education, serving as teacher and coach at Anderson County High School before moving into an assistant principal role at Clinton High School in 2021. He will interview at 3 p.m. Wednesday.



• Marc Taylor, the current principal at Scott High School. He is a 29-year veteran of public education, beginning as a teacher and coach at McCreary Central High School before moving into an administrative role there and at Williamsburg. He will interview at 2 p.m. Thursday.



• Jerry Gibson, a current education consultant with Systems That Work and a former director of schools in Texas. He has 17 years of experience in administrative roles. He will interview at 3 p.m. Thursday.