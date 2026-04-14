HUNTSVILLE | Early voting begins Wednesday for the May 5 county primaries across Tennessee, including Scott County.

The early voting period is April 15 through 30. Voting locations in Scott County including the County Office Building in Huntsville (2845 Baker Highway), and the Oneida Municipal Services Building (121 Municipal Drive). Scott County voters can cast ballots at either location, regardless of where their residence is located within the county. A state or federal photo identification is needed.

In Scott County, there is only one contested race on the May ballot. Seeking the nomination to represent the Republican Party for sheriff are incumbent Brian Keeton and former sheriff Ronnie Phillips. Phillips was sheriff of Scott County from 2012 through 2022, winning election in 2014 and re-election in 2018. Keeton, who at the time was the chief of police in Caryville, defeated Phillips in the 2022 election.

Awaiting the winner of the May primary in the sheriff’s race are two independent candidates: law enforcement veterans Dennis Chambers and Kris Lewallen. The two of them, along with the winner of the May primary, will appear on the ballot in August’s general election.

Other candidates who will appear on the Republican ballot for the May primary include:

• Dennis Jeffers (county mayor)

• David R. Jeffers (1st District county commissioner)

• Allen L. Phillips (1st District county commissioner)

• Adam King (2nd District county commissioner)

• Taylor Buttram Stephens (2nd District county commissioner)

• Kelly Posey-Chitwood (5th District county commissioner)

• Jason Perry (6th District county commissioner)

• Donnie Phillips (circuit court clerk)

• Amanda Chambers Sexton (county clerk)

• Ashley Newport Riseden (register of deeds)

• Kelvin King (road superintendent)

• Rhonda Marlow Davis (1st District school board)

• Stuart Jones (Oneida Special School District school board)

Early voting hours are as follows:

• Wednesday, April 15: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Thursday, April 16: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• Friday, April 17: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Saturday, April 18: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

• Monday, April 20: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 21: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 22: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Thursday, April 23: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• Friday, April 24: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Saturday, April 25: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

• Monday, April 27: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 28: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 29: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Thursday, April 30: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Polls will be open at precincts throughout Scott County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of May 5.