Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area Superintendent Niki S. Nicholas has imposed a temporary ban on open fires in the backcountry due to dry weather conditions. What does it mean?

• Campfires, ground fires, or cooking fires that use wood or charcoal are prohibited in the backcountry areas of the Big South Fork.

• Portable stoves that use pressured gas, liquid fuel, propane, or alcohol are still permitted in the backcountry.

• Campfires and cooking fires are still permitted in designated campgrounds and picnic areas (frontcountry).

• These designated areas include Bandy Creek Campground, Blue Heron Campground, Station Camp Campground, Bear Creek Campground, Alum Ford Campground, Zenith Picnic Area, Peters Ford Picnic Area, Brewster Bridge Picnic Area, Burnt Mill Bridge Picnic Area, Leatherwood Ford Picnic Area, Twin Arches Trailhead Picnic Area, Blue Heron/Mine 18 Picnic Area, Yahoo Falls Picnic Area, and Charit Creek Lodge.

The temporary fire ban comes as crews continue to battle a large wildfire along the boundary between the Daniel Boone National Forest and Big South Fork in Kentucky. That fire has resulted in temporary closures of the Alum Ford and Yahoo Falls areas of the Big South Fork. The Alum fire had grown to 776 acres as of Tuesday evening, and was only 10% contained.