Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

Open your account online — anytime, anywhere! First National Bank makes it easier than ever to bank with us. You can open an account online, from the comfort of your home or on the go. Start now. (Sponsored content.)

Day-long pageants mark the opening of the 99th Scott County Fair

Graylee Jo Marlow, the daughter of Hunter and Madison Marlow, participates in the Little Miss Petite pageant at the 99th Scott County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 | Photo: LeEtta Boyatt/IH.

ONEIDA | The midway won’t open until Sept. 2, but the 99th Scott County Fair got underway Saturday, with the first five of eight Fairest of the Fair pageants. The remaining three will be held between Sept. 2 and Sept. 6, once the midway opens and things are in full swing.

Winners were crowned in the Little Miss Petite category for babies ages 0 to 10 months, the Little Miss Tiny Tot Jr. category for toddlers ages 11 to 23 months, the Little Miss Tiny Tot category for girls ages 2 to 3 years, the Little Miss Jr. category for girls ages 4 to 6 years, and the Little Miss category for girls ages 7 to 9 years.

Winners included Blakely Rae Anderson in the Little Miss Petite category, Wrenley Mae Duncan in the Little Miss Tiny Tot Jr. category, Wrenley Jaymes Lloyd in the Little Miss Tiny Tot category, Luna Angeline Strunk in the Little Miss Jr. category, and Ciri Ruth Lay in the Little Miss category.

Little Miss Petite

Pictured at the Little Miss Petite Fairest of the Fair pageant on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 are, from left: second runner-up Ansley Sexton, winner Blakely Rae Anderson, and first runner-up Graylee Jo Marlow. Photo: LeEtta Boyatt/IH.

Blakely Rae Anderson, the 6-month-old daughter of Adam and Kaila Anderson of Huntsville, was crowned the Little Miss Petite Fairest of the Fair from a field of eight contestants Saturday morning. She is Scott County’s second Little Miss Petite winner; the pageant was added last year and won by Ada Hamby.

The first runner-up was Graylee Jo Marlow, the 8-month-old daughter of Hunter and Madison Marlow of Pioneer. The second runner-up was Ansley Sexton, the 5-month-old daughter of Holden Sexton and Chelsey Gregg of Oneida.

Prior to the start of the pageant, the judges chose Graylee Marlow as the photogenic winner, based on photos submitted by each contestant. Hartley Kate Massengale, the daughter of Dakota and Courtney Massengale, was crowned the Fan Favorite winner by raising the most money through monetary voting for charity during the pageant.

Little Miss Tiny Tot Jr.

At the Little Miss Tiny Tot Jr. Fairest of the Fair pageant on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, are from left: second runner-up Stephanie Ann Watson, winner Wrenley Mae Duncan, and first runner-up Haisley Rayne Lloyd. Photo: LeEtta Boyatt/IH.

Wrenley Mae Duncan, the 16-month-old daughter of Bryson and Savannah Duncan of Winfield, was crowned the Little Miss Tiny Tot Jr. Fairest of the Fair at the Scott County Fair on Saturday. She was crowned from a field of 17 contestants, which the judges first trimmed to eight finalists before making their decision.

First runner-up was Haisley Rayne Lloyd, the 23-month-old daughter of Michael and Emily Lloyd of Oneida. Second runner-up was Stephanie Ann Watson, the 18-month-old daughter of Isaiah and Gracie Watson of Winfield.

Also making the cut of eight finalists were Oaklynn Shae Bilbrey, the 18-month-old daughter of Connor Bilbrey and Lilly Anders of Oneida; Ezra Nicole Norris, the 14-month-old daughter of Nicholas and Brittany Norris of Oneida; Vivian Jade Phillips; Leighton Faith West, the 1-year-old daughter of Dylan and Kayci West of Oneida; and Rylee Celeste West, the 20-month-old daughter of Lucas and Sydney West of Oneida.

Leighton West was named both the Photogenic winner and the Fan Favorite winner. The Photogenic award was chosen by judges before the start of the pageant, based on photos submitted by each contestant. The Fan Favorite award is given to the contestant who raises the most money for charity through monetary votes during the pageant.

Little Miss Tiny Tot

Pictured at the Little Miss Tiny Tot Fairest of the Fair pageant on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 are, from left: second runner-up Oakley Layne Gibson, winner Wrenley Jaymes Lloyd, and first runner-up Mabry Caroline Bowling. Photo: LeEtta Boyatt/IH.

Wrenley Jaymes Lloyd, the 3-year-old daughter of Michael and Emily Lloyd of Oneida, was crowned Scott County’s Little Miss Tiny Tot at the Scott County Fair Saturday afternoon. She was crowned from a field of 20 contestants that was first trimmed to 11 finalists by the judges before they made her decision. Just moments earlier, her younger sister, Haisley Rayne Lloyd, was named first runner-up in the Little Miss Tiny Tot Jr. pageant.

First runner-up in the Little Miss Tiny Tot pageant was Mabry Caroline Bowling, the 3-year-old daughter of Thomas and Casey Bowling of Oneida. Second runner-up was Oakley Layne Gibson, the 2-year-old daughter of Dalton and Dacia Gibson of Pioneer.

Also making the cut into the group of 11 finalists were Daviah June Blanton, the 3-year-old daughter of Bo Blanton and Amanda Neal; Chandler Lee Lambert, the 3-year-old daughter of Zach and Erin Lambert of Winfield; Paisyn Knox Lay, the 3-year-old daughter of Jarrett and Harley Lay of Helenwood; Auslon Ann-Sue Lowe, the 2-year-old daughter of Macy Lowe of Oneida; Enola LaShae Money, the 2-year-old daughter of Devin and Angelia Money of Oneida; Haizlynn Macole Miller, the 3-year-old daughter of Mark and Ashilee Miller of Oneida; Laeleigh Spradlin, the 2-year-old daughter of Kaden Spradlin and Meagan Ward of Oneida; and Tatum Shaylee West, the 3-year-old daughter of Dylan and Kayci West of Oneida.

Tatum West was named both the Photogenic winner and the Fan Favorite in Saturday’s pageant. The Photogenic award was chosen by judges before the start of the pageant, based on photos submitted by each contestant. The Fan Favorite award is given to the contestant who raises the most money for charity through monetary votes during the pageant.

Little Miss Junior

Pictured at Saturday evening’s (Aug. 23, 2025) Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair pageant at the Scott County Fair are, from left: second runner-up Harlan Gray Lowe, winner Luna Angeline Strunk, and first runner-up Blaklei Rose Terry. Photo: LeEtta Boyatt/IH.

Luna Angeline Strunk, the 4-year-old daughter of Billie King of Robbins, was named Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair at the Scott County Fair Saturday evening. She was chosen from a field of 18 contestants that was first trimmed to 12 semifinalists and then six finalists before the winners were selected.

First runner-up was Blaklei Rose Terry, the 4-year-old daughter of Colby and Destini Terry of Oneida. Second runner-up was Harlan Gray Lowe, the 4-year-old daughter of Macy Lowe of Oneida.

Also making the cut into the group of six finalists were Brynleigh Shae Anderson, the 4-year-old daughter of Brandon and Cindel Anderson of Helenwood; Paisley Spradlin, the 6-year-old daughter of Kaden Spradlin and Meagan Ward of Oneida; and Layah Oaklyn Wilson, the 6-year-old daughter of Justin and Kayla Wilson of Winfield.

Making the first cut of 12 semifinalists were Elowen May Bolton, the 5-year-old daughter of John Bolton and Shane Bolton of Helenwood; Andrea Rose Chaney, the 5-year-old daughter of Leroy and Melinda Chaney of Robbins; Jaeda Maelynn Roysdon, the 6-year-old daughter of Alex and Destiny Roysdon of Pioneer; Marnie Shae Wilson, the 5-year-old daughter of Kavan Wilson and Courtney Ayers of Huntsville; Rosie JoAnn Wisner, the 4-year-old daughter of Colby and Cynthia Wisner of Helenwood; and Bonnie Gail Wright, the 4-year-old daughter of Megan Crabtree and the late Joey Wright of Oneida.

Blaklei Terry was named both the Photogenic winner and the Fan Favorite winner. The Photogenic award was chosen by judges before the start of the pageant, based on photos submitted by each contestant. The Fan Favorite award is given to the contestant who raises the most money for charity through monetary votes during the pageant.

Little Miss

Pictured at the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair pageant at the Scott County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 are, from left: second runner-up Gracelyn Tennessee Bolton, winner Ciri Ruth Lay, and first runner-up Laylah Rose Smith. Photo: LeEtta Boyatt/IH.

Ciri Ruth Lay, the 7-year-old daughter of Colby and Kaylee Lay, was named the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair at the Scott County Fair Saturday evening. She was crowned from a field of 19 contestants that was first trimmed to 12 semifinalists and then to six finalists by the judges before they made their decision.

First runner-up was Laylah Rose Smith, the 7-year-old daughter of Dakota and Ali Smith of Oneida. Second runner-up was Gracelyn Tennessee Bolton, the 8-year-old daughter of John Bolton and Shaee Bolton of Helenwood.

Also making the final cut into the group of six finalists were Ella Claire Dople, the 8-year-old daughter of Coty and Brogan Doyle of Oneida; Emma Grace Hayes, the 8-year-old daughter of Dusty and Chelsea Hayes of Oneida; and Laiklynn Harper Roundtree, the 7-year-old daughter of Kodie Roundtree and Callie Bowling of Winfield.

Making the first cut into the group of 12 semifinalists were Baylor Byrd, the 7-year-old daughter of Kris and Whitney Byrd of Oneida; Marklee Mae Byrd, the 8-year-old daughter of Micah Slaven and the late Houston Byrd of Winfield; Maylee Shayann Douglas, the 8-year-old daughter of Josh and Sasha Douglas of Pioneer; Indie Rose Geisler, the 7-year-old daughter of Casey and Alex Geisler of Helenwood; Adleigh Hope Hamby, the 9-year-old daughter of Tony and Angel Hamby of Helenwood; and Ivy Gail Terry, the 7-year-old daughter of Brandon and Lindsay Terry of Huntsville.

The Photogenic winner was Ivy Terry, selected by judges before the pageant started based on photos submitted by each contestant. The Fan Favorite winner was Marklee Byrd, who raised the most money for charity during the pageant through monetary votes.

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer its walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today and every weekday this week. There will also be Bingo at 1 p.m. today.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and every day this week ($3). The Oneida Splash Pad is also open.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: The Scott County Solid Waste Board will meet in special session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Monday: The Scott County Airport Authority will meet at the Scott County Airport in Oneida, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: The Oneida City Park Farmers & Makers Market will be from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Call (423) 569-8300 for more information about becoming a vendor.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center will offer Silver Stitches from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. For more information or requirements, call the church office at 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will offer Healing Hearts at 1 p.m. and Seniors in Scripture at 2 p.m.

The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District. Citizens Gas operates natural gas distribution pipelines in portions of Scott and Morgan counties. Visit citizensgastn.com.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes in Time tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes in Time (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)