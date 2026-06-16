HUNTSVILLE | Jaclyn Hamby has been promoted to the role of principal at Scott High School.

Hamby, who served as an assistant principal at the school this past year, will replace Marc Taylor, who assumes his new role as Scott County Director of Schools on July 1, after one year as Scott High School’s principal.

Hamby was among several applicants who interviewed for the position.

Advertisement. Story continues below.

Terry and Mary Ann Roark and the folks at Roark’s Pharmacy have been caring for you and your family for over 35 years. Ready to transfer your prescriptions? Visit roarkspharmacy.com.

If the name sounds familiar, she is a cousin-in-law to Jeremy Hamby, who served as the school’s principal before leaving that post to become the school system’s CTE director last year. She is married to Matt Hamby of Robbins and has three children. She’s the daughter of Jack Sproles of Huntsville. She is a 2003 graduate of Scott High School.

Taylor moves to the Central Office to replace Bill Hall, who is retiring June 30 after 15 years at the helm of the Scott County School System. He is a native of Kentucky who worked in both the McCreary County and Williamsburg school districts before moving to Scott High School a year ago.