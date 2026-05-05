HUNTSVILLE | A poorly-kept secret was made official by regional retail chain Hammer’s on Tuesday, as the company announced that it is opening a new store in Huntsville.

“So the rumors in Scott County are true,” Hammer’s said in a Facebook post, adding that the new store will open in fall 2026.

The company will locate in the former Napa Auto Parts building on Baker Highway in Huntsville, near the entrance to Roane State Community College. The building is owned by Brewco, which is currently completing renovations to the facility.

Hammer’s got its start in Guntersville, Ala., in 1941, but is best known locally for its store in Clinton, Tenn.

In its early days, A.B. Hammer rented an empty building and began selling salvage stock. The family-owned business has remained true to its original mission of being a bargain-hunter’s paradise, and currently has stores in Clinton, Knoxville, Sevierville, Wartburg, and New Tazewell. It also has a warehouse in Oneida, at the former Tibbals site.