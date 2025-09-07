You’re reading Varsity, the weekly sports newsletter of the Independent Herald. Published on the weekend, Varsity includes a look back at the past week in high school sports. Need to update your subscription to include (or exclude) this newsletter? You can do so here. If you aren’t subscribed, please consider doing so — it’s free!

Scott High is impressive on both sides of ball in 34-0 win

Photos: Matt Boyatt/IH

MONTEREY | Scott High fell to Cumberland County to open each of the last two seasons. Monterey was coming off a 12-10 win over Cumberland County a week ago. But if that was supposed to mean trouble for the Highlanders, someone forgot to tell the visitors.

Scott rolled to a 34-0 win over the Wildcats in a weather-shortened game here Friday night, and looked impressive on both sides of the football. Gage Privett threw for two scores and ran for another, and Michael Bond ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run, while the defense shut out an opponent for the first time since a 46-0 win over Pickett County in October 2023.

As lopsided as the final score was, it could’ve been worse. Scott High had a long touchdown called back due to a penalty in the first quarter, and had a pass to Monterey’s one-yard-line waved off due to a flag in the second quarter. Both possessions resulted in zero points. Also, the game was called with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter, as lightning strikes lit up the night sky nearby.

To that end, Friday’s game was eerily similar to Scott’s 31-7 win over Eagleton two years ago. That game was also called late in the third quarter due to weather.

For a program that had lost 35 of its last 38 games entering this season, Friday’s win was significant for multiple reasons. It marked the first time since 2019 that the Highlanders have won back-to-back games, and the first time since 2014 that the team started 2-0.

Technically, the 2020 team started 2-0 with back-to-back wins to open the season. However, one of those was a covid win over Whitley County (Ky.).

Scott High started a bit slow, with a long touchdown pass from Privett to Jaigen Morgan wiped off by a personal foul penalty. But the Highlanders got going late in the third quarter, mixing the run and the pass to set up a seven-yard touchdown toss from Privett to Lucas Newport, who made an acrobatic catch in the end zone to get his team on the board.

The pace picked up considerably in the second quarter. Although a pass to Monterey’s one-yard-line was taken away by an ineligible receiver penalty, the Highlanders put three more scores on the board. First was an 80-yard touchdown run by Bond, followed by a three-yard touchdown run by Privett and a 21-yard pass from Privett to Morgan to make it a 27-0 game at halftime.

Privett finished eight of 16 for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Bond finished with 128 yards on the ground.

The Highlanders added a touchdown in the third quarter when Hunter Humfleet stepped in front of a pass and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown.

Later in the third quarter, Humfleet recovered a fumble to give the Highlanders possession in Monterey territory. That drive ended in a 47-yard missed field goal.

The Highlanders had just gotten a stop on fourth down inside Monterey’s 30-yard-line when lightning forced the field to be evacuated and, ultimately, the game to be called.

First National Bank Player of the Game: Senior quarterback Gage Privett completed eight of 16 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for a third touchdown. His statistics would’ve been loftier if not for two long passes — one of them a touchdown — that were called back due to penalties.

Scott-Morgan Farmers Co-Op Play of the Game: Lucas Newport had to adjust in mid-air to catch a pass that was behind him in the end zone, but the senior pulled it off late in the first quarter, giving the Highlanders their first score of the evening and springboarding them to a 34-0 win over Monterey.

The game was over when: Michael Bond broke free on a counter play for an 80-yard touchdown run to give Scott a 13-0 lead. With the Highlanders’ defense allowing almost nothing by Monterey’s offense, the game was essentially out of reach at that point.

Scoring recap: Gage Privett pass to Lucas Newport for 7 yards (Justyn Lynch kick) in the first quarter. Michael Bond run for 80 yards (kick failed) in the second quarter. Privett run for three yards (Lynch kick) in the second quarter. Privett pass to Jaigen Morgan for 21 yards (Lynch kick) in the second quarter. Hunter Humfleet 56-yard interception return (Lynch kick) in the third quarter.

Statcheck: Scott High’s defense limited Monterey to just 103 yards of total offense, and the Wildcats were 0 of 8 on third down (and 0 of 3 on fourth down).

What the coach said: “It was ugly early, because it seemed like everytime we would get going we’d have a big flag and lose a bunch. I told the kids, ‘they haven’t stopped us yet; we’re stopping ourselves. If we just get it going, we’ll be fine.’ The kids responded great to it … I can’t even express how proud I am of them. They’re a great group. I’m glad I get to be their coach. They make it fun and it’s a good time.” — Billy Hall

Oneida’s comeback bid falls short against Bledsoe County

Photos: Sarah Dunlap/IH

ONEIDA | The last two seasons, Bledsoe County shut out the Indians. For a while on Friday night, it looked like the Warriors might do it again — and spoil homecoming, to boot.

Bledsoe County was able to spoil homecoming, holding on for a 20-14 win over the Indians, but didn’t get a third consecutive shutout, and didn’t get the win without a fight to the wire, after Oneida’s offense kicked it into gear late.

Down 14-0 after the first quarter, and down 20-7 after the third quarter, Oneida battled back to make it 20-14 but was unable to give its offense one final chance to win the game.

As was the case in a Week 1 win over Rockwood, it was Ben Gilbert who sparked the Indians’ offense. After surpassing 90 yards on the ground in that season-opening win, Gilbert had the first 100-yard game of his career against Bledsoe County, finishing with 115 yards and a touchdown. Maddox Hutcherson added 52 yards and a score.

Oneida’s passing game was superb in a Week 2 win at Harriman, but Bledsoe managed to take away the air attack with two interceptions that forced the Indians to turn to their ground game in an attempt to steal a third consecutive win.

The first interception was returned to Oneida’s 21-yard-line to set up an early Bledsoe touchdown, giving the Warriors an early 7-0 lead.

Bledsoe’s second touchdown was set up by a short field after an Oneida punt. The Warriors took possession at the 39-yard-line after a penalty negated a better return, and scored another touchdown to make it 14-0.

From there, Oneida battled back. The Indians put together a scoring drive that saw Gilbert and Hutcherson trade carries to march their team down the field, before Hutcherson scored on a third-down play from five yards out midway through the second quarter.

Bledsoe County responded by driving deep into Oneida territory, but Hutcherson broke up a fourth down pass at the 29-yard-line to force the ball over on downs just before the end of the half.

Oneida then got the ball inside Bledsoe County’s 40-yard-line to start the second half before the Warriors came up with their second interception of the night, this one by Noel Smith at the 20-yard-line.

An INT return to midfield and a subsequent penalty against Oneida set up Bledsoe County’s third and final touchdown of the night, giving the Warriors a 20-7 lead late in the third quarter.

Oneida again battled back, with Gilbert breaking multiple tackles to score on a 12-yard run with just under 11 minutes to play, and it was 20-14.

But Bledsoe County put together its best drive of the night, chewing up the remaining 10:36 to end the game. The Warriors drove all the way to Oneida’s one-yard-line before choosing to take a knee on the final play to run out the clock.

The stat sheet told a tale of an evenly-contested game. Each team had 183 yards of offense, with all of Bledsoe County’s coming on the ground. The Warriors attempted only four passes all night, completing none of them.

Oneida didn’t attempt many passes — only six — and picked up 142 yards on the ground.

Neither team had many penalties, and each team punted just once. First downs were also nearly even.

First National Bank Player of the Game: Ben Gilbert was the spark Oneida needed on both sides of the ball. The senior rushed 19 times for 115 yards and a touchdown, and led his team in tackles with 12 stops.

Scott-Morgan Farmers Co-Op Play of the Game: Gilbert broke multiple tackles to score from 13 yards out with just under 11 minutes remaining in the game, making it 20-14 and giving the Indians a chance to steal a win.

The game was over when: On fourth and two at Oneida’s 26-yard-line late in the game, Dallas Bridges picked up four yards and a first down. Oneida had just one time out remaining at that point. From there, the Warriors were able to convert a third down and run out the clock.

Scoring recap: Justin Melton run for four yards (Yandel Mejia kick), first quarter. Dallas Bridges run for 12 yards (Mejia kick), first quarter. Maddox Hutcherson run for five yards (Amauren Kidd kick), second quarter. Marcos Ramirez run for two yards (Mejia kick), third quarter. Ben Gilbert run for 12 yards (Kidd kick), fourth quarter.

Statcheck: It was a defensive slug-fest, with each team finishing with exactly 183 yards of offense … Oneida freshman Tate Shepard finished with eight tackles.

What the coach said: “It was one of those hard-fought games. We were down 14-0 before we ever got our footing. We were able to move the ball and find something running the outside zone to the right and the left. I thought we were able to run the ball well tonight. We were able to push them back and get some running lanes. I was just proud of the effort tonight. We fought back and gave ourselves a chance to hang in there in the fourth quarter. I thought we were hard-nosed tonight and that’ll take us a long way later in the season if we continue to play like that. We never gave up and we fought to the bigger end.” — Jimmy May.

Briley Duncan is homecoming queen at Oneida

Briley Duncan was crowned football homecoming queen at Oneida High School prior to the start of Friday’s game against Bledsoe County. She was one of two candidates representing the senior class, and one of eight candidates overall. She was escorted by sophomore Jake Marcum.

Handing off the crown was last year’s queen, Lauren Thompson. She was escorted by Ryder Carson.

Other candidates included senior Laicee Lewallen, juniors Allison Webb and Hayden Ferneyhough, sophomores Zoey Kennedy and Kamryn Lee, and freshmen Lucy Sexton and Tynleigh Jeffers.

This week’s schedule

Monday, 6 p.m.: The Round Table, live on the IH Sports Network from the C. Michael Lay Technology Center in Helenwood. Special guests include Kamryn Stiltner, Larissa Jones, Ben Gilbert, Jaxson Cross, Gage Privett, Caleb Bell, Brock Ryon, Drayton Wade, Olivia Vanhook, Shayleigh Gray and Darci Watson.

Monday, 6:30 p.m.: Scott soccer vs. Cumberland Gap at Highlander Stadium.

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.: Oneida soccer vs. Rockwood at Jane Terry Hoffman Field.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: Scott soccer vs. Anderson County at Highlander Stadium (senior night).

Friday, 4:50 p.m.: Oneida soccer vs. Franklin Christian at Gatlinburg.

Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Oneida football vs. CAK at Jim May Stadium (live on the IHSN, beginning at 6:30 p.m.).

Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Scott football vs. Austin-East at Highlander Stadium (live on the IHSN, beginning at 6:30 p.m.).

Saturday, 12:40 p.m.: Oneida soccer vs. Carter at Gatlinburg.

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: Oneida soccer vs. White House Heritage at Gatlinburg.

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.: Tennessee football vs. Georgia at Neyland Stadium (live on ABC).

