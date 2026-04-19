Honor roll and perfect attendance students have been named for several Scott County schools for the third nine-week grading period, including Fairview, Huntsville Middle, and Winfield.

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Fairview

Kindergarten

Perfect Attendance: Hadley Cook, Layla Duncan, Adelyne Lawson, Azeria Lowe, Ryan Mills and Sunny Morrow.

1st Grade

First Honor Roll: James Yancey, Clayton Lowe, Ella Goad, Robert Boocher, Joe Chambers and Harper Stephens.

Second Honor Roll: Tyson Byrd, Fennic Crowley, Ayla Bond and Jayden Jeffers.

Perfect Attendance: Jasmine Adkins, Jeffery Adkins, Braylee Blevins and Myla Haase.

2nd Grade

First Honor Roll: Emma Greene, Ava Lawson, Levi Potter, Levi Newport and Riley Young.

Second Honor Roll: Dillon Gagne, Harper Hembree, Airistyn Jones, Bella Winnie, Keaton Barnes, Allie Byrge, Maylee Douglas, Nayome Jones, Jolie Lowe, Kade Newport and Grady Watson.

Perfect Attendance: Keaton Barnes, Ava Lawson and Kade Newport.

3rd Grade

First Honor Roll: Arielle Ranta.

Second Honor Roll: Gabby Botts, Brentley Goodman, Jayden Lowe, Sadie Massengale, Kendrick Phillips, Gannon Shepherd and Athena Yaden.

Perfect Attendance: Gabby Botts, Jaxon Byrge, Kayson Harness, Peyton Jeffers, Aubree Laxton and Gabe Strunk.

4th Grade

First Honor Roll: Patience Jeffers and Zane Shepherd.

Second Honor Roll: Jansen Adkins, Teddy Goad and Anna Young.

Perfect Attendance: Jax Boshears, Bailee Daugherty, Bree Haynes, Aaliyah Jones and Ethan Mason.

5th Grade

First Honor Roll: Kamden Strunk.

Second Honor Roll: Luke Lloyd, Bentlee Cash and Kember Phillips.

Perfect Attendance: Troy Caldwell, Darrell Houseman, Tymber Jeffers, Dayson King, Brynlee Lloyd, Sawyer Mason and Piper Morrow.

6th Grade

First Honor Roll: Makinlee Carson, Mackenzie Crowley, Josie Duncan, Emily Young and Isabelle Young.

Second Honor Roll: Levi Hatfield, Kaydence Holicki, Neveah Jeffers, Jayden Lloyd, Kylie Shepherd and Bethany Young.

Perfect Attendance: Dominic Bowling.

7th Grade

First Honor Roll: Ava Fitzgerald, Harley Hembree, Brantley Jeffers and Cooper Urann.

Second Honor Roll: Jacob Boutcher, Atlas Bruce, Hannah Massengale, Jaxon Cummins and Emma Lowe.

Perfect Attendance: Wyatt Bell, Jacob Boutcher and Bradley Mason.

8th Grade

First Honor Roll: Ariana Archer, Addie Botts, Ethyn Brooks, Analeigh Hatfield, Korbin Litton and Drew Walker.

Second Honor Roll: Jaxon Bertram, Shalynn Pickard, Gage Rectenwal and Wesley Smithers.

Perfect Attendance: Kaeley Adkins, Ariana Archer, Jaxon Bertram, Ethyn Brooks, Bella Daugherty and Shalynn Pickard.

Huntsville Middle

5th Grade

First Honor Roll: Emma Bass, Gabriel Butts, Amara Chambers, Addilyn Lowe, Gianni Mezo and Westen Winchester.

Second Honor Roll: Hunner Crowley, Easton Daughtery, Penelope De La Cruz, Bailey Emmons, Isaiah Freitag, Paisley Goodin, Jaxston Hicks, Destiny Holter, Rebecca Horne, Ava Huling, Destinee Lay, Maddox Lay, Kali Love, Dylan Lowe, Zechariah Sexton, Jace Smith, Emma Strunk, Hadlee West and Lily Yancey.

6th Grade

First Honor Roll: Emma Anderson, Canton Flowers, Emma Hughett, Addison Kennedy, Koleson Krahn, Ana Guzman Ramirez and Annalisa West.

Second Honor Roll: Khloe Bond, Kolton Boshears, Chase Boyatt, Mikensley Byrge, Luke Caldwell, Dagen Chambers, Teagan Ellis, William Freitag, Jayden Gansore, Suri Griffith, Raidyn Howard, Ryker Jeffers, Abigail Kennedy, Jaylene Key, Briella Lawson, Nixon Lay, Emery McConnell, Korbin Roberts, Rydel Rodgers, Brynn Shirley, Kallen Stephens, Kiona Yazzie and Roman Yazzie.

7th Grade

First Honor Roll: Caleb Adkins, Elizabeth Beam, Sydney Bertram, Destiny Byrd, Zoe Chambers, Mason Ellis, Liberty Hughett, Markaylynn Humphrey, Victoria Hutson, Lily Lawson, Hayden Perkins and Hunter Wagaman.

Second Honor Roll: Praylee Bowling, Anakin Casey, Aubree Cole, Tyson Davidson, Brady Duncan, Levi Hawn, Makayla Hutson, Kaydence Lay, McKinley Lowe, Kolton McKamey, Kase McMahan, Railey Montgomery, Briland Norris, JB Perkins, Nicolas Phillips, Krisha Prajapati, David Seaton, Lukas Smith, Remy Terry and Bella Thrower.

8th Grade

First Honor Roll: Addison Anderson, Sophia Smith and Sophia West.

Second Honor Roll: Cage Austin, Ava Bass, Olivia Daggs, Kinley Dick, Pazelynn Jeffers, Gracie Kennedy, Titus Kidd, Hailey Meadors, Kendra Newport, Jacee Pike and Adelynn Rivera.

Winfield

Pre-K

Perfect Attendance: Paisleigh Brown.

Kindergarten

Perfect Attendance: Myron Harness.

1st Grade

First Honor Roll: Jalen Lowe, Thomas Dempsey, Shayleigh Harris, Cora King and Praylinn Wagaman.

Second Honor Roll: Mason Botts, Carter Edwards, Arnessa Mulligan, Dalary Silva, Paisleigh Smith, Zoey Surig, Raylan Crabtree, Harper Foster, Ryker Gibson, Connor Strunk and Lillie Trosper.

Perfect Attendance: Bailee Cochran and Dalary Silva.

2nd Grade

First Honor Roll: Danielle Grant, Isabella Mantooth, Payton Marlow, Walker Phillips, Elliot Stewart, Brayden Crabtree, Kinsley Strunk and Cole Wilson.

Second Honor Roll: Matalyn Cowan, Lennox Dayson and Gabriel Nelson.

Perfect Attendance: Arabella Garland.

3rd Grade

Second Honor Roll: Amanda Baird, Alexandrea Fry, Jaxon Kidd, Blakelynn Stephens and Collin Surig.

4th Grade

First Honor Roll: Violet Shockley.

Second Honor Roll: Liam Roysdon and Justin Trammell.

Perfect Attendance: Rylee Cochran, Michael Jenkins, Elizabeth McDonough and Grayson Whitehead.

5th Grade

Second Honor Roll: Collin Adkins.

Perfect Attendance: Rachel Cross and Zander Terry.

6th Grade

Second Honor Roll: Preston Lay.

7th Grade

Second Honor Roll: Levi Shockley, Liam Roysdon, Tylah McDonough and Johnathan Grant.

Perfect Attendance: Eli Nicely, Corey Roche, Levi Shockley and Callyn Wilson.

8th Grade

First Honor Roll: Bristol Partin, Asher Stephens and Coby Wilson.

Second Honor Roll: Jackson Crabtree, Hayden Dykes, Tiffany Grant, Zoey Phillips and Luke Watters.

Perfect Attendance: Tafton Grant and Coby Wilson.