Tornadoes are increasing in frequency as ‘Tornado Alley’ shifts further east

As Tornado Alley shifts eastward, the number of tornadoes occurring in the rugged terrain of the Cumberlands — like the one that made a direct hit on Somerset and London Friday night — is also increasing.

The western edge of the Cumberland Plateau has always been a sort of bullseye for tornadoes. There have been a combined 47 tornadoes in Fentress and Cumberland counties since 1950.

But tornadoes are increasing in frequency across the rest of the Cumberland Plateau. In Scott County, there were only three tornadoes in the 60-year period from 1934 to 1994 — all three occurring on April 3, 1974.

However, tornadoes in Scott County — once an extreme rarity — have become much more common over the past few decades. In the 31 years since 1994, there have been eight tornadoes in Scott County, most recently the Helenwood tornado of June 2023.

The number of tornadoes occurring in Scott County remains relatively low, particularly compared to the flatlands of West Tennessee. In Shelby County alone, there have been 56 confirmed tornadoes since 1950, compared to 11 in Scott County during the same time frame.

Yet, tornadoes are in the headlines more frequently both here and across Tennessee as a whole. Scott County experienced its first-ever tornado during the month of June in 2023, when a twister touched down along Helenwood Loop Road. In neighboring Morgan County, there was the Sunbright tornado last year that ripped through the downtown area, and the Deer Lodge tornado earlier this year. There was also a severe thunderstorm that tore through the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area last Memorial Day weekend. It was never surveyed by either office of the National Weather Service (the damage began in Pickett County, which is covered by the Nashville NWS office, and ended in Scott County, which falls under the responsibility of the Morristown NWS office) to be officially declared a tornado, but caused damage as significant as any tornado in this community’s history — though it was fortunately contained to the uninhabited area of the national park.

Statewide, there have been an average of 31 tornadoes per year since 1995 — up from an average of 19 per year since 1950.

This increase in a once extremely rare weather phenomenon comes as the Scott County Board of Education is pursuing a storm shelter at Scott High School that would be just the second of its kind in the Volunteer State. Spearheaded by 3rdDistrict school board member Chris Shelton, the dome-shaped shelter, which would double as a competition gymnasium, would be funded mostly by FEMA grant dollars.

Despite the increase in tornadoes in Scott County in recent years, most have been weak spin-ups that haven’t resulted in casualties. No one has been injured in a Scott County tornado since a March 1996 tornado in the Pine Hill community.

However, recent years have proven that violent, fatal tornadoes can strike in the hilly terrain of the plateau. The first major example was in November 2002, when seven people were killed and another 28 injured in a tornado that touched down in Morgan County’s Mossy Grove community south of Wartburg. The most recent major example was Friday night, when at least 19 people were killed in Kentucky, most in the city of London. A supercell structure trekked all the way from Missouri into eastern Kentucky, producing tornado warnings along its entire route. The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado in Somerset, and it became even more powerful before striking a subdivision in London, where several of the deaths occurred. The storm survey there had not been completed as of Sunday evening.

When tornadoes occur, those sheltering in mobile homes are most at risk. Meteorologists advise never attempting to ride out a tornado inside a mobile home. Yet in an area of the country where tornadoes have traditionally occurred very infrequently, there’s often nowhere for people to seek shelter when storm warnings are issued.

That’s what the Scott High School storm shelter would be designed to change. Although the possibility of a second, larger gymnasium at the high school is the attention-grabber, the reason FEMA and its state-level counterpart, TEMA, are willing to dump millions of dollars into such projects is their potential to save lives.

If the Scott High project is approved, it’ll be designed based on how many people live within a five-minute walk or drive to the school campus. That’s a FEMA requirement, based on the population that lives or works within a half-mile radius of the school. Based on the numbers, the potential shelter at Scott High would consist of about 20,000 square feet, Broaddus & Associates representative Gregg Kennedy — a former mayor whose Mississippi town was destroyed by a powerful tornado — told Scott County Commission earlier this month.

Mays, Byrd win seats on Plateau Electric board

ONEIDA | Plateau Electric Cooperative members selected two new faces to the utility’s board of directors Saturday in an election decided by razor-thin margins.

Former Oneida alderman Tobey Mays and former Scott County Trustee Jimmy D. Byrd were elected to the board in the annual election.

Mays defeated former Oneida mayoral candidate Bruce Mays by a single vote in the race for a board seat to represent Oneida. Byrd defeated banker and coach Jeff Buttram by just four votes in the race for a board seat to represent Scott County.

There’s another threat of severe weather Tuesday

Another round of severe weather is possible this week, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.

Two days of strong thunderstorms are anticipated. The first, Monday, will result in a slight risk of severe weather primarily to the south of Scott County. The northern Cumberland Plateau region, including Scott County, is only in a “marginal risk” for severe weather on Monday, according to the SPC.

On Tuesday, the risk for severe weather will increase substantially, according to the SPC. Scott County and the northern plateau are included in a “slight risk” outlook for severe weather, while the western half of Tennessee is included in an “enhanced risk” for severe weather.

Statistically, a “slight risk” means there’s at least a 15% chance for severe weather, and an “enhanced risk” means there’s at least a 30% chance.

In an update Sunday afternoon, the SPC said that supercell storm structures are expected to develop across the Mid-South Tuesday afternoon, which could pose a risk for large hail, strong wind gusts and tornadoes. As the activity shifts eastward towards the Tennessee Valley, there’s expected to be a threat of significant wind gusts.

In a Sunday afternoon forecast discussion, the National Weather Service’s Morristown office, which covers Scott County, said that the primary threats will be damaging wind and large hail.

There is a question as to whether thunderstorm development will occur as far east as the northern plateau Tuesday afternoon. However, a line of storms is expected to push through the region Tuesday evening, perhaps around sunset.

Scott County and the rest of the region were under an “enhanced risk” of severe weather Friday night, though the extent of the damage locally was only a few downed trees and isolated power outages.

Cool temperatures are anticipated in the aftermath of the storms, with highs reaching only the low 60s on Thursday and Friday before slowly rebounding into the low 70s next weekend.

The week ahead

⛈️ Weather: Showers and thunderstorms are likely the next couple of days, and severe weather could be a threat. Our area is only in a “marginal risk” for severe weather today, but that increases to a “slight risk” (15% chance) tomorrow, with a line of thunderstorms likely ahead of a cold front right around sunset tomorrow evening, though the timing could speed up or slow down between now and then. In the aftermath of the stormy weather, cooler temperatures are likely. We’re expected to get only into the low 60s Thursday and Friday, which is close to 15° below normal for this time of year! Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot.

📅 Community Calendar

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866)599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Commission will meet at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Robbins Elementary School Food Pantry will be open May 20 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Barton Chapel (5760 Scott Highway, Robbins). Turn onto School House Road at Keeton Monuments and follow it to the entrance of Barton Chapel (do not try to enter Barton Chapel from U.S. 27 please). Parents, grandparents, guardians or caregivers of a child attending Robbins Elementary School or Head Start are eligible to receive food. No proof of income is required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. For more information or requirements, call the church office at 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Friday: The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area’s Bandy Creek Pool will open for the 2025 season Friday, May 23, at 11 a.m. The pool will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays through Labor Day. Daily fees are free for ages 5 and under, $2 for ages 6-12, and $3 for ages 13 and up. Season passes are available for $25.

Looking Ahead: The Scott High School Class of 1979 is planning a reunion and would like classmates who started SHS in 1975-1976 as freshmen to join in the celebration. If you are a classmate or know one, you’re asked to reach out with a physical address or an email address to Edward Reed (reedmeedward@gmail.com, Lynette Hamby (lynette.hamby11@icloud.com, Kim West McKinney (kimdeann@gmail.com) or Wanda Honeycutt Jordan (wandajordan1@outlook.com).

