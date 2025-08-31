You’re reading Varsity, the weekly sports newsletter of the Independent Herald. Published on the weekend, Varsity includes a look back at the past week in high school sports. Need to update your subscription to include (or exclude) this newsletter? You can do so here. If you aren’t subscribed, please consider doing so — it’s free!

Tired of heel pain? Give Dr. Nate Brennan a call. Seeing a podiatrist doesn’t require a drive to Knoxville. Dr. Brennan offers regular office hours in both Oneida and Jamestown. (800) 930-7435

Defense transitions to offense as Oneida shuts out Harriman

HARRIMAN | Every time it looked like Harriman had something cooking, Oneida’s defense put the hammer down.

The first time came in the first quarter, when the Blue Devils marched deep into Oneida territory and looked like they were about to answer an early touchdown by the Indians to tie the game. Harriman had gotten inside the Indians’ 10-yard-line on a pass completion, then fumbled the ball. The loose ball was scooped up by A.J. Harper, who returned it 48 yards to Harriman’s 47-yard-line, setting up the Indians’ second touchdown of the game and a 14-0 lead.

Later, in the third quarter, Harriman had marched to the Indians’ 5-yard-line and looked like it was ready to cut a 14-0 deficit in half. But William Hill stepped in front of an Aiden Oliver pass on the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown — a school record for longest interception return — to make it a 21-0 game, essentially slamming the door on any hope the Blue Devils had of winning.

Harriman had just ripped off a 28-yard run by Devin Bertram — its leading rusher with 52 yards on 8 carries — to inside the 10-yard-line. But Bertram was injured on the play, and Harriman — which had lost its starting quarterback on the earlier fumble — went to the air.

The running game was a non-factor for Oneida. The Indians finished with negative yardage on the ground and fumbled the ball five times, losing four.

But senior quarterback Brock Ryon, who has been battling injuries and biding his time, had a breakthrough game in his second start, completing 17 of 29 passes for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The first of those touchdowns came on a 21-yard pass to Grady Keeton to make it 14-0 after the Harriman fumble that was returned to midfield by Harper. The second was a 35-yard pass to Jesse Zachary early in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

Keeton was Ryon’s favorite target, with five catches for 104 yards, including a 45-yard bomb that found him wide open in the middle of the field to help set up the first touchdown early in the game. Drayton Wade had four catches, while the Hill brothers — William and Waylon — each had three receptions.

Meanwhile, Oneida’s defense was its usual self. The Indians limited Harriman to 111 yards and forced a pair of turnovers in the red zone to earn the shut out.

Ben Gilbert was the leading tackler, with eight stops. Waylon Hill and Zachary each had six tackles.

Oneida limited Harriman to 4 of 15 on third down tries, and the Blue Devils were 0 of 3 in the red zone.

GAME CAPSULE

Scott Farmers Co-Op Play of the Game: With just over seven minutes to play in the third, Harriman was attempting to cut a two-touchdown Oneida lead in half. Talented young back Devin Bertram had just ripped off a 28-yard run to the 4-yard-line but was hurt on the play. After being stuffed in the backfield on first and goal, Harriman went to the air on second down, and William Hill stepped in front of the pass at the goal line, returning it 100 yards for a touchdown.

First National Bank Player of the Game: Brock Ryon, senior quarterback, completed 17 of 29 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns, none prettier than a 35-yard pass to Jesse Zachary to close out the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

Trophy Masters Lineman of the Game: In addition to his effort on the defensive line, Drayton Wade had four receptions from his tight end position.

The game was over when: Oneida dominated the game, but hadn’t been able to put Harriman away until William Hill’s touchdown that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown, making it 21-0 and completely deflating any hopes Harriman had of a comeback.

Stingy: Through two games Oneida’s defense has given up fewer than 150 yards twice.

What the coach said: “I thought we improved. We didn’t have nearly as many penalties tonight. We still had some turnovers and things we had to clean up. We’d have a drive and then we’d stall a little bit ... but I thought it was a good win. The defense played exceptional, keeping them out of the end zone ... it was a good effort against what I think is a talented team. It was a good test for us.”

Terry and Mary Ann Roark and the folks at Roark’s Pharmacy have been caring for you and your family for over 35 years. Ready to transfer your prescriptions? Visit roarkspharmacy.com.

Scott, Oneida play to scoreless draw

HUNTSVILLE | Both teams had their chances, but neither was able to cash in on a defensive night at Highlander Stadium, as Oneida and Scott High played to a scoreless draw here Thursday.

Oneida held advantages in both possession and shot attempts, but was unable to make its wins in the middle of the field transition into goals against Scott High’s back line.

The Lady Indians’ best opportunity to score came on a first half penalty kick. But the kick sailed just above the crossbar.

Thursday’s game marked the second consecutive season that Scott and Oneida have finished in a draw.

For Oneida, the game marked the second shutout of the season for its defense, following an 8-0 win at York Institute a week earlier.

For Scott High, the game marked 200 consecutive minutes of regulation soccer without a goal allowed. That total would stretch to 240 minutes the next evening, before York sneaked the ball into the left side of the net in the second half of a 1-1 decision. Earlier in the week, the Lady Highlanders had allowed a golden goal late in a second overtime period of a 1-0 district loss to Union County.

Scott’s goal in Friday’s game against York was scored by freshman Chloe Menear, her first of the season.

Oneida entered Thursday’s game coming off a 6-0 loss to Sevier County.

Scott will travel to Claiborne on Monday, while Oneida will host Rockwood on Tuesday.

Danny’s Drugs has been putting patients first since 1966. Kevin, Tess and the friendly staff at Danny’s Drugs stand ready to assist you! Call (423) 569-8652.

Oneida’s Free wins half-meet

ONEIDA | The cross country season started with Oneida’s Andrew Free winning a half-meet at Oneida City Park with a time of 8:55 on Tuesday.

Free came in three seconds ahead of York Institute’s Tucker Beaty, while his teammate, Ryder Watson, finished third with a time of 9:10. Fourth place went to Thomas Mixson of York and fifth place to Eli Alsip of Jellico.

Scott High’s Matthew Phillips and Landon Phillips finished 13th and 14th, respectively, while Oneida’s Brody Chambers (18th) and Brayden Thompson (20th) also finished in the Top 20.

On the girls’ side, Addison Perkins of Jellico won with a time of 11:03, nearly half a minute ahead of her teammate, Sophia Lay, who finished in 11:32.

A pair of Scott High runners had Top 5 finishes. Myah Sharp finished third (11:47) and Taylor Swinson fourth (11:55). York Institute’s Sienna Ellsworth was fifth with a time of 12:14.

This week’s Varsity E-Edition is available!

View it here.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be The Daybreaker tomorrow morning. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

◼️ Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

◼️ Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

◼️ Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

◼️ Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

◼️ Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

◼️ Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)