Good Monday morning, Scott County! Welcome to a brand-new week, and happy Labor Day! Enjoy the holiday by heading out to Oneida City Park this afternoon for the Town of Oneida’s Labor Day celebration. It starts at 4 p.m. with music, food trucks, vendors and more. Singer-songwriter Anthony Smith will take the stage at around 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin around 8:30 p.m. The IH Sports Network will broadcast live beginning at 6 p.m. with The Round Table.

If you’re not subscribed to this mailing list, we invite you to do so. We send out three emails each week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — unless major breaking news occurs. We do not sell your email address to third parties.

Weather

☀️ Sunshine returns today with a high in the upper 70s.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:09/8:05 • Records: 93° (2011), 44° (1967) • YTD Rainfall: 41.2” (Normal: 41.3”).

Details: After some weekend thunderstorms and showers we will see mostly sunny skies and a high in the upper 70s to around 80° today. Temperatures will be right around normal for this time of year the next couple of days, then we’ll see some slight rain chances to end the week. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 70s by the weekend and could be in the low 70s Sunday.

Further Out: We’ll see below-average temperatures early next week. Unfortunately, above-normal temperatures will return soon thereafter. Rainfall should be around normal for much of the month.

River Conditions: Streamflows continue to be well normal for this time of year. The Big South Fork River is running under 30 cfs, below the 25th percentile for this time of year and not far above the record low for this date, which was set during the drought of 2007. Upstream, the Clear Fork River is running below 10 cfs at Burnt Mill, also below the 25th percentile. Streamflows will continue to slowly decline for much of the week.

Stay abreast of the latest weather forecast always at our Eye to the Sky page.

The Latest

➔ Tennessee looked good: Did Nico Iamaleava just turn in the best debut performance by a Tennessee freshman quarterback ever? Arguably, yes.

➔ Valiant effort falls short: Coalfield scored in the final minute and held off upset-minded Oneida, 28-14.

➔ Scott falls at Eagleton: The Highlanders began to find an offensive rhythm late, but couldn’t catch up in a 24-10 loss at Eagleton.

➔ The story of backwoods cemetery: The patriarchs of two of the Big South Fork’s most prominent pioneer families are buried at Charit Creek Hostel.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: The Town of Oneida’s Labor Day celebration, postponed from yesterday due to weather, will begin at 4 p.m. at Oneida City Park. The town will celebrate the park’s 50th birthday with cake, live music, fireworks and more. Headlining the festival will be singer-songwriter Anthony Smith, who will take the stage at about 7 p.m. The fireworks will begin at about 8:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: Episode 2 of Season 3 of The Round Table will broadcast live from Oneida City Park beginning at 6 p.m. We’ll be joined by student-athletes from both Scott High and Oneida, as well as singer-songwriter Anthony Smith and Oneida Mayor Lori Phillips-Jones. Watch on YouTube.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: In sports, Oneida soccer will be at Rockwood at 6:30 p.m., and Scott High soccer will be at Anderson County at 6:30 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

Want to receive these updates thrice weekly in your email? Subscribe now!

Having an event? Please let us know by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

WANT TO ADVERTISE? Rates are extremely affordable and our banners receive thousands of impressions each week. Email us.

STAY ON TOP OF THINGS! Visit our website at indherald.com for the latest news and information impacting Scott County and Big South Fork Country.