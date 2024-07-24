🐪 Good Wednesday morning, Scott County! Here’s a look at what’s happening in the community…

Weather

⛈️ Storms and showers remain likely today and tomorrow as our unsettled weather pattern continues.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:37/8:51 • Records: 95° (1999), 52° (2019) • YTD Rainfall: 33.4” (Normal: 35.2”).

Details: We’re stuck in a pattern with relatively cool temperatures and plenty of rain coverage each day. As has been the case the past few days, there’s no way to know for sure where the heaviest showers and thunderstorms will set up today, but there’s a strong chance that anyone in any area will see rain today. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s. The same forecast will hold true for tomorrow, before rain chances start to diminish a bit and temperatures start to warm on Friday. Isolated areas where the heaviest showers set up could see an additional two to three inches of rain between now and the end of the day tomorrow.

Further Out: Temperatures will be back in the mid 80s as soon as Saturday. Rain again becomes likely on Sunday. Temperatures won’t be too bad for much of next week — about normal for this time of year. But a return to above-average temperatures may be in store by next weekend.

River Conditions: Streamflows are above average for the first time in weeks. The Big South Fork River spiked all the way to 2,500 cfs yesterday, but has quickly settled down to around 500 cfs as the day began. That’s still above normal for this time of year. Further upstream, where there has been significantly less rainfall this week, Clear Fork is flowing about normal for this time of year, at around 45 cfs. Water clarity is good on Clear Fork, and poor on New River and Big South Fork.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days …

⦿ Wednesday: Library hours today are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Wednesday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Wednesday: Museum hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Scott County, which is on the campus of Scott High School in Huntsville. Admission is free.

⦿ Wednesday: Lunch will be served at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Wednesday: There will be a free showing of Paw Patrol at the Oneida Capitol 3 Theater at 12 p.m. It is presented by the Scott County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by First National Bank, One Bank of Tennessee, and United Cumberland Bank. Doors open at 11:15 a.m., and concessions will be sold.

⦿ Thursday: Library hours today are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oneida. Huntsville and Winfield are closed.

⦿ Thursday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

⦿ Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House at First United Methodist Church of Oneida will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once a month. For guidelines and more information, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

⦿ Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

E-Edition

This week’s E-Edition is available at indherald.com/e-edition!

