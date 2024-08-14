Good Wednesday morning! 🐪 We’re already at the midway point of August as we creep closer and closer to autumn. Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County…

Weather

☀️ Another beautiful day on tap, but it’ll be a little warmer as temperatures continue to creep back towards normal for this time of year.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:54/8:30 • Records: 94° (1999), 49° (1967) • YTD Rainfall: 40.6” (Normal: 38.7”)

Details: We’ll hit 85° today for the first time in almost a week, while we see mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will continue to build, though it’ll still be a rather comfortable 85° today with temperatures plunging to near 60° tonight. Tomorrow will feel somewhat hotter, as we get into the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances return to the forecast on Friday and continue through the weekend. Friday’s storms have the potential to drop a decent amount of rain. For now, though, it’s only something to keep an eye on. There’s currently no threat of severe weather in the forecast for Friday.

Further Out: Temperatures will be bumped back down to near 80° in the wake of this weekend’s thunderstorms, as rather pleasant weather for this time of year continues. This general pattern isn’t going anywhere anytime soon; we should continue to see near-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation for this time of year through the Labor Day holiday.

River Conditions: Streamflows are a little below normal for this time of year. Water clarity is excellent and water temperatures are a little below normal. The Big South Fork River is currently running about 100 cfs (the norm for this time of year is close to 250 cfs). Further upstream, the Clear Fork River is running just a little under 30 cfs. Streamflows will continue to decline slightly for the next couple of days, but could see some modest improvement this weekend.

Keep up with the latest weather conditions and forecasts at our Eye to the Sky page.

The Latest

➔ Liquor by the drink: Oneida voters, too, will consider liquor by the drink in the Nov. 5 election. The measure will appear on the ballot in the Town of Oneida, while a similar referendum (and one permitting package stores) will appear on the county-wide ballot. From earlier in the week: Our story examining what the referendums will allow and where the tax money will go if they’re successful.

➔ Smith comes home: The Town of Oneida has announced that singer-songwriter Anthony Smith will return to his hometown to headline the Sept. 1 festival that is being planned for Oneida City Park.

➔ Big honor for game warden: Oneida resident Dustin Burke has been named the wildlife officer of the year in the State of Tennessee.

➔ Coal Hill history: There was a time when Glenmary and Coal Hill comprised one of the largest settlements in Scott County. Those days are long gone, but several reminders remain, including the community’s cemetery, where you’ll find the graves of several of the old mining community’s first residents.

➔ NPS feasibility study: The National Park Service has completed a feasibility study that examines the possibility of a National Heritage Area that would potentially encompass up to 35 counties in Kentucky, including McCreary County.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days …

⦿ Wednesday: Library hours today are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Wednesday: Lunch will be served at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is chicken and dumplings with all the trimmings. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Thursday: Library hours today are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oneida. Huntsville and Winfield are closed.

⦿ Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

⦿ Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House at First United Methodist Church of Oneida will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once a month. For guidelines and more information, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

⦿ Thursday: The boards of mayor and aldermen for the towns of Oneida and Huntsville will meet at 6 p.m., at the Oneida Municipal Services Building and the Huntsville Municipal Building, respectively.

⦿ Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

Check out this week’s great deals at Scenic Foods of Huntsville. The latest sales at Scenic Foods can always be found on our website. Sponsored content.

E-Edition

This week’s E-Edition includes a complete guide to the 98th Scott County Fair, which begins Saturday. That guide includes a list of contestants for each of the eight beauty pageants that are scheduled to take place throughout the week. You can view it at indherald.com/e-edition.

Want to receive these updates thrice weekly in your email? Subscribe now!

Having an event? Please let us know by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

WANT TO ADVERTISE? Rates are extremely affordable and our banners receive thousands of impressions each week. Email us.

STAY ON TOP OF THINGS! Visit our website at indherald.com for the latest news and information impacting Scott County and Big South Fork Country.