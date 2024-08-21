Good Wednesday morning, Scott County! 🐪 Here’s a look at what’s happening in our community.

Weather

☀️ Our stretch of magnificent weather will continue today, with absolutely gorgeous conditions for this time of year.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:59/8:22 • Records: 94° (1962), 50° (1977) • YTD Rainfall: 41.1” (Normal: 39.6”).

Details: We’ll see temperatures only in the mid 70s again today, before plunging to around 50° tonight. In other words, very similar weather to what we’ve seen the past couple of days, and that’s very tough to come by in the “dog days” of late summer. Unfortunately, the heat is about to make a return. We’ll see a warming trend kick in tomorrow that will take us into the mid 80s by Friday and into the low 90s by Monday. The excessive heat won’t last long, but we’ll have to watch closely for the chances of an early September heat wave. There’s no real rain chances in sight.

Further Out: Dry, relatively hot weather should be the general theme through the Labor Day holiday period and, perhaps, beyond. Temps in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday will back off fairly quickly next week, but a heat wave should build from Texas into the Plains and parts of the Rockies as we get into early September. We’ll have to watch and see how far north and east that extends. We may be in for a rather hot start to September, which is the first month of meteorological fall. A bit beyond that, however, there are some signs that September as a whole may be on the cool side. We’ll see how it shakes out over the next couple of weeks.

River Conditions: The Big South Fork River is running about normal for this time of year, which is around 200 cfs. The water was getting quite low before spiking earlier this week due to some weekend thunderstorms upstream. Clear Fork is running a little above normal for this time of year, at about 50 cfs. Streamflows will return to below-normal over the next several days.

The Latest

➔ Miss Arianna Jewel Terry, the daughter of Chance and Jessica Terry, was crowned Miss Pre-Teen Scott County Fairest of the Fair Tuesday evening. Look for a story to be posted on indherald.com today. Meanwhile, you might be interested in checking out our stories from the previous pageants at the 98th Scott County Fair:

⦿ Little Miss, won by Ellie Faith Miller

⦿ Little Miss Jr., won by Kendalyn Thompson

⦿ Little Miss Tiny Tot, won by Collyns Dople

⦿ Little Miss Tiny Tot Jr., won by Laklen Carson

⦿ Little Miss Petite, won by Ada Hamby

➔ The midway opened at the Scott County Fair Tuesday evening. This year’s carnival is presented by Casey’s Rides and the midway is larger than it has been in several years. The Independent Herald visited the midway Monday evening, and workers were cleaning and sanitizing rides, equipment and concession stands throughout the fairgrounds. The midway will be open this evening and the next two evenings, as well as Saturday evening, with gates opening at 6 p.m. each night. Admission is $4 ($1 for kids), and one-price ride bands are $20. Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. will be family day at the fair, with free admission for students, school employees and senior citizens, and $12 one-price arm bands.

➔ TCAT breaks ground: The Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Oneida-Huntsville broke ground on a new $17 million project at its Eli Lane campus in Oneida Monday morning.

➔ Students go virtual: Scott High students will be virtual again today as repairs are made on a faulty HVAC unit after a bearing broke on Monday. Elementary and middle school students will report to class on a normal schedule today. In-person classes are expected to be back in session at Scott High tomorrow.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days …

⦿ Wednesday: Library hours today are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Wednesday: Lunch will be served at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is fish, fries, slaw and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Thursday: Library hours today are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oneida. Huntsville and Winfield are closed.

⦿ Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

⦿ Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House at First United Methodist Church of Oneida will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once a month. For guidelines and more information, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

⦿ Thursday: In sports, Scott High soccer will be at Union County today (6:30 p.m.) while Oneida golf will host Cumberland Gap (5 p.m.), Burchfield football will host Wartburg (7 p.m.) and Oneida Middle football will travel to Rockwood (7 p.m.).

⦿ Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

E-Edition

This week’s E-Edition is available, and includes GameTime, our annual preseason sports edition. Check it out at indherald.com/e-edition.

