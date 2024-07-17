Good morning, Scott County! It’s hump day! Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County…

Pictured: Walt Duncan shared this photo of Cracks in the Rocks in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. For more photos, visit the Hiking Big South Fork group on Facebook.

Weather

The forecast in a nutshell: Rain and cooler temperatures!

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:32/8:56 • Records: 102° (1980), 49° (2014) • YTD Rainfall: 32.9” (Normal: 33.9”)

Details: Our rainfall deficit is now quickly growing, at an inch and climbing. But that could change over the next several days as rain chances skyrocket in advance of an approaching cold front. We’ll be in the upper 80s today, with a 90% chance of rain in the afternoon. The best chance for thunderstorms, as of this writing, will be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Rain totals will be highly localized today, but fortunately we’ll see the development of postfrontal rain showers tomorrow morning and perhaps lingering into the afternoon. The high temperature will only be in the upper 70s tomorrow! After that, temperatures will only be in the low 80s the next week or so. Rain showers will become likely again over the weekend.

Further Out: Near-average temperatures will be the general rule next week, with near-average rainfall. The worst of the summer heat is over for now, though the months of September and October look to be potentially dry and hot. That’s a long ways off, though, with lots of time for change.

River Conditions: Water clarity is good and water temperatures are warmer than normal for this time of year. Streamflows continue to set record low levels. The Big South Fork River is flowing at about 25 cfs at Leatherwood Ford, only about half of the record streamflow for mid July, and less than 10% of the normal streamflow for this time of year! The previous record low streamflow was set during the 2007 drought. Clear Fork River is almost completely dry, running at only 5 cfs … also about 10% of the normal streamflow for this time of year, and beating a record that dates back to 1970. Streamflows should improve slightly over the next couple of days.

Beat the Heat: Huntsville Pool will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($3). Oneida City Park Splashpad is also open during normal park hours (free).

The Latest

➔ PROPERTY TRANSFER: Scott County Commission finalized the transfer of 47 acres of property at Scott County Airport to the Industrial Development Board of Scott County during a meeting Monday evening. The vote was 8-3 after the board heard from those both for and against the transfer.

➔ SIX SENTENCED TO PRISON: Six people from Scott County have been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of probation violations, according to District Attorney General Jared Effler.

➔ WRIGHT MOVES ON: Scott High women’s basketball coach Jake Wright has resigned to take a job at the collegiate level in Virginia. Scott County Director of Schools expressed his appreciation to Wright for four years at SHS, and said the school will immediately begin its search for a replacement.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days …

⦿ Wednesday: Library hours today are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Wednesday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Wednesday: Museum hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Scott County, which is on the campus of Scott High School in Huntsville. Admission is free.

⦿ Wednesday: Lunch will be served at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Wednesday: There will be a free showing of Migration at the Oneida Capitol 3 Theater at 12 p.m. It is presented by the Scott County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by First National Bank, One Bank of Tennessee, and United Cumberland Bank. Doors open at 11:15 a.m., and concessions will be sold.

⦿ Thursday: Library hours today are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oneida. Huntsville and Winfield are closed.

⦿ Thursday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

⦿ Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House at First United Methodist Church of Oneida will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once a month. For guidelines and more information, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

⦿ Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

⦿ Thursday: The boards of mayor and aldermen of both Oneida and Huntsville will meet at 6 p.m., at the Oneida Municipal Services Building and Huntsville Municipal Building, respectively.

E-Edition

This week’s E-Edition is available at indherald.com/e-edition!

