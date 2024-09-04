Good Wednesday morning, Scott County! 🐪 Here’s a look at what’s happening in our community.

Pictured: Tyler Warner shared this photo of Pilot Rock Overlook in McCreary County. See more photos and post your own in the Hiking Big South Fork Facebook group.

Weather

⛅️ Today’s weather will be much like yesterday’s: A mix of clouds and sun, with comfortable temperatures.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:11/8:02 • Records: 97° (2011), 42° (1997) • YTD Rainfall: 41.3” (Normal: 41.5”).

Details: We’ll see partly sunny skies today with a high of about 81°. Tonight we’ll dip into the upper 50s, and temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow than today. Dry weather will continue through Friday, though there’s a slight chance of rain showers Friday night and Saturday as a cold front approaches the region. Much cooler weather will arrive for the weekend, with highs only in the low 70s and nighttime temperatures falling into the mid 40s.

Further Out: We’ll rebound to around 80° by early next week, as dry weather continues. A heat wave that will be centered over the northern Plains states will begin to spread across the continental U.S. as we move through next week, but temperatures should remain pretty close to normal for our area. By the middle of the month, it continues to look like most of the continental U.S. will be dealing with some hotter-than-normal weather.

River Conditions: Only two-tenths of an inch of rainfall was reported in Oneida on Sunday, but the rain was enough to push the Big South Fork River’s streamflow to about normal for this time of year — which is only a little over 100 cfs. It has currently settled back to under 90 cfs. Upstream, there was no significant impact at the Burnt Mill gauge, and Clear Fork is running under 10 cfs — right at the 25th percentile for this time of year. Water clarity is good, and water temperatures are below normal for this time of year. Streamflows will continue to decline for at least the next week.

The Latest

➔ No threat at SHS: Despite rumors to the contrary, there was no threat to students at Scott High School Tuesday morning. That’s according to Director of Schools Bill Hall, who said the school was never placed on lockdown, and increased law enforcement personnel were at the school to investigate a report received over the weekend that turned out to be unmerited.

➔ ESL classes provide options for non-English-speaking students: Students in the Scott County School System who do not speak English as their first language benefit from classes that are intended to enrich their educational experience. That’s the subject of this week’s “Spotlight on the Schools.”

➔ Sacred Ground: In the early 20th century, the grandson of Tunnel Hill’s first settler married the granddaughter of Ponderosa’s first settler, the Methodist circuit rider Rev. Isaac Smith, and the Carson clan’s roots still run deep in that area today.

➔ Haunting demonstrators announced: The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has announced demonstrators for the 32nd annual Haunting in the Hills festival, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bandy Creek.

➔ Unemployment drops slightly: Scott County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.1% in July, and is close to dropping off the list of the state’s 10 highest unemployment rates.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days …

⦿ Wednesday: Library hours today are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Wednesday: Lunch will be served at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Thursday: Library hours today are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oneida. Huntsville and Winfield are closed.

⦿ Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

⦿ Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House at First United Methodist Church of Oneida will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once a month. For guidelines and more information, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

⦿ Thursday: In sports, Scott High soccer will be at Oliver Springs at 6 p.m., while Oneida soccer will be at Greenback at 6:30 p.m. Middle school football games will include Burchfield at Oakdale, Huntsville at Rockwood and LaFollette at Oneida, all at 7 p.m.

⦿ Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

E-Edition

This week’s E-Edition is available, and includes GameTime, our annual preseason sports edition. Check it out at indherald.com/e-edition.

