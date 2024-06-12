Good Wednesday morning, Scott County! 🐪 Today is June 12. What an absolutely gorgeous week it’s been so far. Now we hunker down and prepare for summer heat.

Weather

☀️ Beautiful weather continues all the way through this week and the weekend, but we’ll start getting hotter today.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:17/8:58 • Records: 90° (2000), 43° (1972) • YTD Rainfall: 31.1” (Normal: 28.0”)

Details: As day after day of full sunshine continues, a warming trend will kick in today. We’ll climb into the 80s after a couple of beautiful days that featured temperatures in the mid 70s with very low humidity. We’ll be in the upper 80s by tomorrow and we’ll push 90° on Friday. The good news is that humidity will remain relatively low for a few days, which will help the hot temperatures feel a little more comfortable. But humidity levels will be climbing as we get into the weekend, as moisture return resumes from the Gulf of Mexico. The forecasted high for Sunday is 93°!

Further Out: The same moisture return from the Gulf that will increase humidity levels and make it feel more miserable this weekend will lead to a return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms next week. However, it should only be a slight chance of isolated showers, at least initially. Below-average rainfall should continue across our area for much of next week. As for the heat, it isn’t going anywhere. We should continue to experience above-normal temperatures through the 4th of July holiday.

The Latest

➔ Burial place of a Revolutionary War veteran: Capt. Dennis Trammell moved to present-day Scott County after the war and settled in the area east of what we now know as Winfield, where he joined (and was acquainted with) another Revolutionary War veteran, James Chitwood. He is buried at Houk Trammell Cemetery.

➔ A heat wave is incoming: It’s been an absolutely gorgeous start to the week, but a warming trend begins today, and we should be well into the 90s by the weekend, as the season’s hottest temperatures are incoming.

➔ Scouts go to camp: Boy Scout Troop 333 of Scott County attended summer camp in Rockwood last week.

➔ BSF to celebrate Juneteenth: The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday with 50% off certain fees on June 19.

➔ Farewells:

⦿ Mary Harness, 90

⦿ Bobbi Jo Copeland, 56

⦿ Crystal Marlow, 47

⦿ Rhoda Daniel, 97

⦿ Mitchell Marlow, 73

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days …

⦿ Wednesday: Library hours today are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Wednesday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Wednesday: Museum hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Scott County, which is on the campus of Scott High School in Huntsville. Admission is free.

⦿ Wednesday: Lunch will be served at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972. There will be Bingo at 12:30 p.m.

⦿ Wednesday: Vacation Bible School begins at Oneida Church of Christ from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. VBS continues tomorrow night and Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There are classes for all ages and a meal will be provided each night.

⦿ Thursday: Library hours today are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oneida. Huntsville and Winfield are closed.

⦿ Thursday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

⦿ Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House at First United Methodist Church of Oneida will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once a month. For guidelines and more information, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

⦿ Thursday: The Scott County Board of Education will meet at the Central Office in Huntsville at 4:30 p.m.

⦿ Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

⦿ Looking Ahead: The Scott County Chamber of Commerce and Perdue’s Shell of Helenwood will host a free community pool party at the Huntsville Pool on Tuesday, July 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

E-Edition

This week’s E-Edition is now available! You can view it and download it at indherald.com/e-edition. You can also sign up to receive a copy in your email inbox each week for free!

