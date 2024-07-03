🇺🇸 Good Wednesday morning, Scott County! 🐪 It’s hump day on the calendar, but for most of us tomorrow is a holiday. And for a few lucky ones, today is the last day of a short work week! Happy 4th of July!

Weather

It’s going to be a scorcher today! Then rain chances set in.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:23/9:01 • Records: 95° (1980), 47° (1976) • YTD Rainfall: 32.0” (Normal: 31.4”)

Details: We’ll top out around 91° this afternoon. It’s going to be hot, humid, and sunny, with little threat of rain. There’s a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms overnight, but a much better chance of thunderstorms exists tomorrow — especially in the afternoon. We’ll be around 88° for a high tomorrow, with a 70% chance of rain. It won’t rain all day tomorrow but we’ll likely see rain at some point. Depending on whether we get under thunderstorms, we could see a good soaking. Rain chances will start to diminish around sunset. Rain remains likely on Friday, but for now it appears the bulk of what we see will be on Thursday. There’s time for change, however. Thunderstorms will also be possible on Saturday.

Further Out: Thunderstorms will be possible nearly every day next week, as we move into a typical summertime pattern for the northern Cumberland Plateau region. The next couple of weeks should feature relatively mundane summer weather for our region. The focus for excessive heat will shift to the western U.S., while we deal with heat and rainfall that are about typical for this time of year.

River Conditions: The Big South Fork has dropped to a streamflow of just over 100 cfs, which is just about half of what is normally flowing this time of year. Upstream, Clear Fork is flowing at about 20 cfs, which is less than half of the normal streamflow for this time of year. Water clarity is good and temperatures are warmer than normal — excellent for swimming, not so much so for paddling. Streamflows will drop slightly through midday Thursday. There’s a slight chance for a nominal rise late Thursday into Friday.

Beat the Heat: Huntsville Pool will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today ($3). Bandy Creek Pool will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow ($3, or $2 for children). The Oneida City Park Splashpad will be open regular park hours both days (free).

The Latest

➔ Drowning claims child’s life: The community is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old boy, who drowned in a tragic accident at home Monday evening. Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton confirmed the accident Tuesday morning. Reportedly, the child went missing as the family prepared dinner. During a search, he was discovered by his uncle in the swimming pool.

➔ Search continues for missing couple: As of Tuesday evening, the search continued for a missing Robbins couple who were last seen riding their ATV near Brimstone Saturday afternoon. The couple, Larry and June West, have medical conditions that prompted a silver alert from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday. Their side-by-side vehicle was found by a search party Monday afternoon.

➔ Firemen’s Fourth set: The Town of Huntsville will present the annual Firemen’s Fourth Festival Wednesday evening and all day Thursday on the courthouse mall in downtown Huntsville. Activities begin 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, with gospel singing until 9 p.m. The annual Independence Day parade will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, and fireworks will be at 10 p.m. Thursday.

➔ Commissioners OK land transfer: County Commission’s Intergovernmental Committee has given preliminary approval to a request to transfer ownership of nearly 50 acres of property at the Scott County Airport to the Industrial Development Board of Scott County for the purpose of potential industrial development.

➔ Tele-Page awards scholarships: Tele-Page Inc., a Helenwood-based internet service provider, has awarded scholarships to two recent high school graduates from Oneida High and Scott High.

➔ Cooper Memorial Gardens: Located adjacent to New Haven Missionary Baptist Church, Cooper Memorial Gardens dates back to 1922, when Jemima Cooper was buried there.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days …

⦿ Wednesday: Library hours today are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Wednesday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Wednesday: Museum hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Scott County, which is on the campus of Scott High School in Huntsville. Admission is free.

⦿ Wednesday: Lunch will be served at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972. There will be Bingo at 12:30 p.m.

⦿ Wednesday: The Town of Huntsville’s Firemen’s Fourth Festival will begin with gospel singing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the courthouse mall in downtown Huntsville.

⦿ Thursday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bandy Creek ($3, $2 for children). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Thursday: The Firemen’s Fourth Festival continues with the New River Run at 7 a.m. (registration begins at 6 a.m.), an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. ($5), activities throughout the day that include a carnival for kids, petting zoo, food vendors and live entertainment, the Independence Day parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

⦿ Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

⦿ Looking Ahead: The Scott County Chamber of Commerce and Perdue’s Shell of Helenwood will host a free community pool party at the Huntsville Pool on Tuesday, July 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

