A view of the Milky Way from Blue Heron Overlook in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, shared in the Hiking BSF Facebook group by Rogue Shadow.

Good Wednesday morning, Scott County! 🐪 Here’s a quick look at what’s happening around the community today.

Weather

Unfortunately, rain chances for today have mostly dissipated. But the good news is we’ll catch a brief break from the heat.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:27/8:59 • Records: 93° (1980), 48° (1961) • YTD Rainfall: 32.7” (Normal: 32.6”).

Details: We’ll catch a break from the heat today, thanks to a cold front that was dragged across the state by tropical system Beryl, which passed to our north. We’ll only be around 80° today with lots of clouds and a slight chance of isolated rain showers this afternoon. Bone-dry weather returns tomorrow, along with a warming trend that will take us back into the 90s by this weekend. In fact, the hottest weather of summer could be on the way for the first of next week, with temperatures in the mid 90s possible.

Further Out: There’ll be a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms each day next week, but so far this summer those storm chances aren’t playing out very well for our region. Drought is a growing storyline for the Southern Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic regions, and the Climate Prediction Center continues to forecast drought development across much of Tennessee and Kentucky. The good news is that the worst of the heat might begin to slack off after the first of next week, and there are some indications that better chances for rain may show up later this month.

River Conditions: The Big South Fork River is flowing only slightly above 100 cfs, and approaching the 25th percentile for this time of year. Upstream at Burnt Mill Ford, Clear Fork is flowing only around 10 cfs, and is well below the 25th percentile. Water clarity is good and water temperatures are warmer than normal for this time of year. Increased streamflows are unlikely in the near future.

The Latest

➔ CAMPAIGN STOP: State Sen. Ken Yager will be in Scott County for a campaign stop this afternoon, appearing at the gazebo on the courthouse mall in Huntsville from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. as part of his District 12 Truck Tour that is being joined by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Yager’s stop comes two days before the start of early voting. Yager is being opposed in the Republican primary by Teena Hedrick who, like Yager, is from Kingston.

➔ POOL DAYS: Almost 200 kids, teens and some parents turned out Tuesday evening for the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Pool Party at the Huntsville Municipal Pool. The event was sponsored by Perdue’s Shell in Helenwood, and included free pizza served by Baby J’s Pizza in Oneida, and freebies from Big South Fork Medical Center.

➔ SACRED GROUND: Baptist Memorial Cemetery in Robbins is the subject of this week’s Sacred Ground series installment. Dating back to 1944, this cemetery contains more than 260 burials and includes a lot of history of some of Robbins’ leading families through the years, including the Barnetts, the Voiles, the Raines, the Hughetts, the Boles and others.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days …

⦿ Wednesday: Library hours today are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Wednesday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Wednesday: Museum hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Scott County, which is on the campus of Scott High School in Huntsville. Admission is free.

⦿ Wednesday: Lunch will be served at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972. There will be Bingo at 12:30 p.m.

⦿ Thursday: Library hours today are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oneida. Huntsville and Winfield are closed.

⦿ Thursday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

⦿ Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House at First United Methodist Church of Oneida will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once a month. For guidelines and more information, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

⦿ Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

⦿ Government: The Scott County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Central Office on Court Street in Huntsville.

E-Edition

This week's E-Edition is now available!

Visit our website at indherald.com for the latest news and information impacting Scott County and Big South Fork Country.