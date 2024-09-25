Good Wednesday morning! 🐪 And a wet Wednesday it may be. Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County…

Weather

🌧️ A very wet forecast is taking shape for the next several days.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:27/7:31 • Records: 90° (1961), 30° (1983) • YTD Rainfall: 42.3” (Normal: 44.3”).

Details: Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been the story for the past couple of days, and rain chances will increase even more today, then rain will become a near-certainty over the next few days as the impacts of Hurricane Helene arrive in our neck of the woods. There’s a 90% chance of rain today. It’s likely that overnight showers will be exiting our region as day breaks, but redevelopment is likely during the morning hours. Off-and-on rainfall should be the story for much of the day and night, before the more consistent rains associated with Helene arrive late tomorrow. Some of the latest model guidance indicates we could see as much as two inches of rain here on the Cumberland Plateau by mid-day tomorrow, before those more consistent rains have arrived. And while it looks like the heavier rains associated with the remnants of Helene will be to our east, there is still some uncertainty. One typically reliable model, the ECMWF, shows widespread 4-to-6 inch amounts of rain across the plateau and all of East Tennessee, while another reliable model, the GFS, shows quite a bit less. Either way, it looks like the bulk of the rain will have moved out by Friday evening, though showers will remain a possibility not only Friday night but throughout the weekend. A secondary story will be breezy conditions. Winds will begin to pick up tomorrow, and could gust as high as 30 mph on Friday.

Further Out: Rain chances will continue each day for much of next week, along with temperatures that are near normal for this time of year. We’ll begin to dry out late next week and into the weekend. The first half of October looks mild and dry.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days …

⦿ Wednesday: Library hours today are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Wednesday: Lunch will be served at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is chicken-n-dumplings and all the trimmings. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Thursday: Library hours today are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oneida. Huntsville and Winfield are closed.

⦿ Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

⦿ Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House at First United Methodist Church of Oneida will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once a month. For guidelines and more information, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

⦿ Thursday: In sports, cross country will be at Indian Mountain State Park in Jellico, Tenn., beginning at 5 p.m. Oneida soccer will host Eagleton at 6 p.m. Middle school football finds Oneida hosting Soldiers Memorial and Burchfield facing Huntsville at Scott High School. Kickoffs are at 7 p.m., and the Burchfield-Huntsville game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

⦿ Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

E-Edition

This week’s E-Edition is available, and includes GameTime, our annual preseason sports edition. Check it out at indherald.com/e-edition.

