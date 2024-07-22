Good morning, Scott County! Welcome to a brand new work week, and the last full week of July. Here’s a quick look at what’s happening in Scott County…

Pictured: Melinda Watters shared this photo of the Big South Fork River near Leatherwood Ford. For more photos, check out the Hiking Big South Fork Facebook group.

Weather

⛈️ Showers and thunderstorms remain likely today and every day this week.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:35/8:53 • Records: 97° (1980), 51° (2007) • YTD Rainfall: 33.4” (Normal: 34.8”).

Details: Through the first few days of this unsettled weather pattern we’ve been in, there’s been a big line in the sand between the winners and the losers. Areas that have received multiple thunderstorms have recorded nice amounts of rainfall. But some areas have received literally no rain at all the past two days. At the IH weather station near the Big South Fork, for example, no rainfall was recorded through the weekend (and less than 0.6” for the entire month). The Scott County Airport received less than one-tenth of an inch of rain. Each day this week will bring more of the same: some areas will get drenched; other areas will be bone-dry. Predicting in advance where the thunderstorms will set up will be an exercise in futility. Temperatures will be slightly below average throughout the week, as well — hovering around 80° most days.

Further Out: The current pattern will finally begin to break down this weekend, and we’ll see a return to slightly above-normal temperatures next week.

River Conditions: The Big South Fork is running slightly below normal for this time of year, at about 140 cfs. That’s a big improvement from late last week, when the river was setting daily low streamflow records. Clear Fork is running just over 20 cfs, which is still well below normal for this time of year. However, quite a bit of rainfall was received yesterday evening in the headwaters of the Clear Fork basin. So short-term increased streamflows are likely as that water drains downstream.

Stay abreast of the latest weather forecast always at our Eye to the Sky page.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

⦿ Monday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Airport Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Scott County Office Airport in Oneida.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

⦿ Tuesday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: The Oneida Farmers & Makers Market will be held at Oneida City Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

⦿ Looking Ahead: The third of three movies as part of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s Free Summer Movie series, presented by First National Bank, One Bank of Tennessee and United Cumberland Bank, will be “Paw Patrol,” and will be shown Wednesday at Oneida’s Capitol 3 Theater. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the movie will begin at 12 p.m.

