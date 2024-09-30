Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand-new work week. Here’s a look at what’s happening in our community.

If you’re not subscribed to this mailing list, we invite you to do so. We send out three emails each week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — unless major breaking news occurs. We do not sell your email address to third parties.

Weather

🌧️ Rain remains likely today, although little additional rainfall is likely.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:31/7:23 • Records: 89° (2019), 31° (1967) • YTD Rainfall: 46.0” (Normal: 45.0”).

Details: As an upper level low that engulfed the remnants of Hurricane Helene continues to spin across Middle Tennessee, occasional rain showers will remain likely throughout the region today, with a slight chance of rain showers continuing into tomorrow. However, additional rain amounts will be on the low side — generally a tenth of an inch or less. The good news about the cloud cover and sometimes light rain is that temperatures will continue to hover right around 70°. However, we'll see warmer temperatures the rest of the week, and we'll be near 80° Thursday and Friday, which is pretty gross weather for early October. Sunshine returns on Wednesday.

Further Out: Temperatures will drop back to around normal after the end of the week, and the general theme for much of October is for temperatures near normal — not too hot, not too cold. There's a series of tropical systems marching across the Atlantic that will have to be watched for the potential to bring more rainy weather to our area should they impact the U.S. mainland.

The Latest

A few announcements:

• Tonight’s episode of The Round Table on the IH Sports Network has been canceled, due to their being no Friday night football games to discuss.

• The Oneida-Greenback game that was canceled Friday has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

• Scott High’s soccer game at York, scheduled for Thursday, has been bumped up to today and will be played at Highlander Stadium in Huntsville, beginning at 7 p.m. The Lady Highlanders will now play at Gibbs on Thursday in a district tournament elimination game, also beginning at 7 p.m.

• Oneida’s soccer game against Eagleton that was canceled last week has been rescheduled for Friday at Jane Terry Hoffman Field, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Indians also face Kingston at home today at 6:30 p.m.

• There has been no decision on whether to reschedule the Heritage Festival at the Museum of Scott County.

Tim Smith named VP: Congratulations are in order to Tim Smith, the Voice of the Oneida Indians and an integral part of the IH Sports Network, for being named the new vice president at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Oneida/Huntsville. President Dwight Murphy made the announcement last week. Also, Independent Herald editor Ben Garrett has been named CTE engagement and communications director.

Speaking of TCAT: Four students from TCAT have received new ASE certifications, the school announced Friday. The students are enrolled in TCAT’s Automotive Technology program.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: Scott High soccer will host York Institute at Highlander Stadium for the final regular season game of 2024. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

⦿ Monday: Oneida soccer will host Kingston at Jane Terry Hoffman Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

Want to receive these updates thrice weekly in your email? Subscribe now!

Having an event? Please let us know by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

WANT TO ADVERTISE? Rates are extremely affordable and our banners receive thousands of impressions each week. Email us.

STAY ON TOP OF THINGS! Visit our website at indherald.com for the latest news and information impacting Scott County and Big South Fork Country.