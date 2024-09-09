Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand-new work week. Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County.

Weather

☀️ Sunny weather continues, but with warmer temperatures.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:15/7:55 • Records: 93° (1999), 43° (1984) • YTD Rainfall: 41.4” (Normal: 42.2”).

Details: After an absolutely glorious weekend, a warming trend will begin in earnest today. We’ll push close to 80° today, and we’ll be in the mid 80s the next couple of days. Sunshine will start the week, and continue into tomorrow, but cloud cover will begin to build a little bit on Wednesday. By Thursday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun though we’ll still be dry for the most part.

Further Out: A tropical system that’s currently developing in the Gulf of Mexico will bring slight rain chances to our area by Thursday evening. At best, there’s currently a 40% chance of rain Thursday night into Friday, with slight rain chances continuing through the weekend, along with temperatures dropping back into the 70s. Currently, the National Hurricane Center forecasts the remnants of this tropical storm to track directly up the Mississippi River, arriving in Tennessee on Friday. For now, it appears the moderate to heavy rainfall from this system will be well to our west, across the Mississippi River Valley. But there is quite a degree of uncertainty. We’re moving into the heart of hurricane season and there are a couple more disturbances that are marching across the Atlantic Ocean that could potentially disrupt weather in the eastern U.S. down the road. Otherwise, expect hot and dry weather to be the general theme for the second half of September.

The Latest

➔ A Big Orange thrashing: Tennessee football has jumped into the Top 10 national rankings after a 51-10 beatdown of No. 24 N.C. State in Charlotte Saturday night. The win was highlighted by strong defensive play and an outstanding rushing attack.

➔ Oneida wins again: The Lady Indians picked up their second district win of the week with a 4-1 win at Greenback Thursday evening.

➔ Defense rules: Oneida’s defense was superb in a 13-0 win over Eagleton at Jim May Stadium on Friday, with the Indians’ offense needing only a couple of touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter for a comfortable win.

➔ Scott starts strong but Clinton pulls away: Scott High forced three first half turnovers and stood toe-to-toe with Clinton for much of the first half Friday. But the Dragons turned in a long touchdown on fourth down, and that proved to be a backbreaker.

➔ Nearing completion: The Scott County Ambulance Service’s new headquarters on Paint Rock Road is close to completed.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Finance Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at the Scott County Mayor’s Office in Huntsville.

⦿ Monday: Season 3, Episode 3 of The Round Table will broadcast live on the IH Sports Network from Highlander Stadium beginning at 6 p.m. Watch on YouTube.

⦿ Monday: In sports, Oneida golf will travel to McCreary County at 5 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: The Winfield Board of Mayor & Aldermen will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Winfield Municipal Building on U.S. Highway 27 in Winfield.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: In sports, Oneida soccer will be at Cumberland Gap (6:30 p.m.) and Scott High soccer will be at Clinton (7 p.m.).

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

