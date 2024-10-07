Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new work week. Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this week.

Weather

☀️ A lot of sunny days and clear nights are ahead!

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:37/7:13 • Records: 87° (2019), 25° (2000) • YTD Rainfall: 46.3” (Normal: 45.8”).

Details: Temperatures will be cooler much of this week than they were much of last week. We’ll only be around 70° for a high each day with sunny skies. At nights, we’ll drop into the low 40s under clear skies. It’s hard to beat a week-long weather forecast like this one.

Further Out: A warming trend kicks in by the weekend, which will drive temperatures into the mid 70s. The remainder of the month is looking warm (though a cold front may bring some cool temperatures next week), and it continues to look bone-dry, as well. In fact, it’s possible that we see no rainfall of any significance for the next 15 days.

Frost/Freeze Watch: We continue to watch the potential for a cold front next week that could bring the first frost and/or freeze of the season. As it stands right now, the GFS model is suggesting several days with temperatures only in the 50s for highs next week. This might be overdone; in fact, there’s only marginal support for this idea from other models. However, even if it comes to fruition, nighttime lows currently look like they’d be in the mid to upper 30s — likely not hardly cold enough to support a widespread frost.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is potato soup, fried bologna and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: Oneida soccer will host Rockwood in the opening round of the district tournament. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Jane Terry Hoffman Field.

⦿ Monday: The Round Table will be live at the C. Michael Lay Technology Center in Helenwood, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests include Scott High soccer’s Riley Lantz, Alyssa Crabtree, Brianna Cross and Abby Henson, Oneida football’s Ben Gilbert and Jesse Zachary, and Scott High football’s Gus King, Dakota Strunk and Desmond Bowling. Watch on YouTube or Highland Media Channel 190.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: The winner of Oneida/Rockwood will travel to Oliver Springs for the district semifinals.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

Varsity

aIssue #2 of VARSITY, the sports magazine of the Independent Herald, powered by the IH Sports Network, is available.

