🇺🇸 Good Monday morning! Welcome to a new work week. More importantly, welcome to Independence Week! This week we celebrate America, and the liberties and personal freedoms she stands for. This week, more than any other, we’re proud to be Americans — from sea to shining sea!

Weather

☀️ Today should be an absolutely fantastic day. We’ll see full sunshine, and it should be the coolest day we’ve seen in a while!

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:22/9:01 • Records: 103° (2012), 48° (1976) • YTD Rainfall: 32.0” (Normal: 31.0”)

Details: We’ll top out around 78° today with lots of sunshine. The dry weather will continue tomorrow, but it’ll be much warmer, as we’re once again pushing 90°. The heat will continue into Wednesday, with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. There are much better chances of rain Thursday and Friday, as thunderstorms become likely both days. Thursday’s storms will be diurnally driven, and influenced by an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and some weak energy in the upper layers of the atmosphere. Rain showers and thunderstorms will continue to be likely Friday and Saturday. The good news is that Thursday won’t be a washout, by any means. We should be dry for the New River Run and the Firemen’s Breakfast at the Town of Huntsville’s annual Firemen’s Fourth Festival. There will be a better chance of thunderstorms during the early afternoon hours, continuing until around sunset or so, but these thunderstorms should be primarily hit or miss. Storms will probably be more widespread in coverage Friday and Saturday.

Further Out: Hotter-than-normal weather will continue into the middle part of the month, but we should have frequent chances of thunderstorms along the way. A dry stretch of weather that appeared to be setting up for the middle of the month now appears to have been overblown.

River Conditions: Area streams are flowing below normal for this time of year. At Leatherwood Ford, the Big South Fork is flowing at about 150 cfs. Upstream at Burnt Mill Ford, the Clear Fork is flowing at around 30 cfs. Normal streamflows for this time of year are around 250 cfs and 50 cfs. Water clarity is excellent, and temperatures are above-normal for this time of year. Expect good water clarity to continue through at least Thursday, and stream flows to gradually diminish through at least Thursday. Sunday’s isolated showers weren’t enough to impact stream flows.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

⦿ Monday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is fish, greens, white beans, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: Oneida Mayor Lori Phillips-Jones will host a meet-and-greet at the Oneida Municipal Golf Course Clubhouse from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

⦿ Monday: Scott County Commission will meet in work session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

⦿ Tuesday: TWRA Wildlife Officer Dustin Burke will teach a boating education class at the Oneida Municipal Services Building from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is not required, but a Type 600 license should be purchased wherever hunting licenses are sold, or online at tnwildlife.org. Boating education is required for anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1989 who plans to operate a boat on Tennessee’s public waters.

⦿ Tuesday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: The Oneida Farmers & Makers Market will be held at Oneida City Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church(1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling. Families are welcome.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

