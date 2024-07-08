Good Monday morning! Welcome to the start of a new work week … and to the second half of summer. Here’s a quick look at what’s happening in Scott County.

Weather

🌦️ Today will be primarily dry and hot, though there is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:26/9:00 • Records: 98° (2012), 44° (1972) • YTD Rainfall: 32.7” (Normal: 32.2”)

Details: We’ll be near 90° today with mostly sunny skies and a 30% chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms. There’ll be a better chance of thunderstorms the next couple of days, but unfortunately the week isn’t looking quite as wet as it once was. Thunderstorm formation today should begin shortly after lunchtime, but coverage looks to be quite isolated — and, perhaps, mostly to the east of our area. There’ll be better rain coverage advancing across the western half of the state this afternoon and into tonight, but it is expected to dissipate before it gets this far east. Tomorrow brings a slightly better chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, about a 50% chance, and Wednesday will be much the same. By Thursday, high pressure will begin to take hold, ushering in drier air and diminishing rain chances somewhat. Rain totals could be quite light this week, which is a sharp contrast from what once appeared possible. Unfortunately, this is one of the traits of a drought year. And while we’re still running a slight rainfall surplus for the year, drought conditions are quickly developing not just here on the Cumberland Plateau but across much of the eastern U.S.

Further Out: Hot temperatures will continue this weekend. Hopefully, though, the heat will begin to abate somewhat next week. And there’s a chance that better rain chances are on the way for the last part of July. Time will tell.

River Conditions: Below-normal streamflows continue. While the Big South Fork River received a bit of a boost from thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, it’s currently flowing at about 130 cfs, which is near the 25th percentile (meaning streamflows are higher 75% of the time this time of year). Further upstream, Clear Fork is running below 15 cfs, which is well below the 25th percentile and is almost as dry as you’ll see the river this time of year. Water clarity was diminished slightly on the Big South Fork due to the late week storms, but remains excellent on Clear Fork. Streamflows aren’t likely to improve much this week.

Always find the latest forecast and weather conditions on our Eye To The Sky page.

The Latest

➔ WENDY’S OPENING: Baconator fans, today is the day. Oneida’s new Wendy’s restaurant is expected to open for business today. The restaurant is located across from the entrance to Walmart on the Four Lane section of U.S. Highway 27 (Alberta Street).

➔ MIRACLE ON MILL CREEK: As search efforts for a missing Robbins couple stretched through four nights, odds of a positive outcome seemed improbable. But family members and volunteers persisted, and the ordeal did indeed have a happy ending as June Young was lifted through the forest canopy to the safety of a hovering Army Blackhawk helicopter Wednesday evening.

➔ CHILD’S FUNERAL IS TODAY: A funeral service will be held this evening for 2-year-old Houston Branscum, who drowned a week ago in an accident at his Oneida home.

➔ VIDEOS FROM THE FOURTH: Watch the Independent Herald’s coverage from the parade and fireworks at Thursday’s Firemen’s Fourth Festival in Huntsville.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

⦿ Monday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: Vacation Bible School begins tonight at Trinity Baptist Church in Helenwood, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There are classes for all ages, four through teen. Family night is Thursday.

⦿ Monday: Scott County Finance Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at the Scott County Mayor’s Office in Huntsville.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

⦿ Tuesday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: The Oneida Farmers & Makers Market will be held at Oneida City Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Chamber of Commerce and Perdue’s Shell in Helenwood will present a free community pool party at the Huntsville Pool from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Lifeguards will be on duty.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

Want to receive these updates thrice weekly in your email? Subscribe now!

Having an event? Please let us know by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

WANT TO ADVERTISE? Rates are extremely affordable and our banners receive thousands of impressions each week. Email us.

STAY ON TOP OF THINGS! Visit our website at indherald.com for the latest news and information impacting Scott County and Big South Fork Country.