Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand-new work week. Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County.

If you’re not subscribed to this mailing list, we invite you to do so. We send out three emails each week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — unless major breaking news occurs. We do not sell your email address to third parties.

Weather

🌧️ A week with abundant rain chances is on tap, along with continued warm weather.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:26/7:34 • Records: 91° (2007), 30° (1983) • YTD Rainfall: 41.5” (Normal: 44.1”).

Details: Our annual rainfall deficit continues to grow, but with any luck we might make up a little of that this week. After some folks (but not all) saw some soaking rain showers on Sunday, rain chances will be likely for the next several days. We’ll start with a 60% chance of rain today, followed by an 80% chance of rain tomorrow and the potential for some thunderstorms tomorrow evening. Rain will continue to be likely on Wednesday, before we fall back to slight rain chances to end the week. Temperatures will also be falling, from the mid 80s today to the mid 70s by the end of the week. Rain chances will begin to build by early afternoon today, and we should see widespread showers during the afternoon hours. Overall, some models are projecting two inches or more of rain for the entire region through this week, which would obviously be very beneficial.

Further Out: There’s a chance that slightly above-average rainfall could continue into the early part of October, along with above-normal temperatures.

Stay abreast of the latest weather forecast always at our Eye to the Sky page.

The Latest

➔ Big win for the Big Orange: Tennessee broke a streak of 30 consecutive road losses to Top 15 opponents, dating back to 2006, with a 25-15 win at No. 15 Oklahoma Saturday night. The No. 6 Vols jumped out to a 22-3 lead and never trailed against the Sooners, as their defense continued to impress.

➔ Scott finds its offense, but…: Scott High scored a season-high 21 points against rival Kingston on Friday. However, the Highlanders also gave up a season-high 51 points to the Yellow Jackets in the region opener.

➔ Slow start bites Oneida: Last year, Oneida was able to overcome a slow start against Polk County. The same would not be true this year, as the Wildcats spoiled homecoming with a 21-14 win at Jim May Stadium on Friday.

➔ Soccer draw: Oneida jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the strength of a Jillian Cross hat trick on Thursday, but then Scott High clawed back with two goals from Brittany Morrow and another by Alyssa Crabtree to force a draw against the Lady Indians.

➔ Free schooling: The University of Tennessee announced Friday that both Oneida High School and Scott High School have been added to its Flagship Scholarship program, meaning that any graduate of the two schools who enrolls at UT will receive a scholarship to cover tuition and mandatory fees for up to eight semesters.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Airport Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Scott County Airport in Oneida.

⦿ Monday: Season 3, Episode 5 of The Round Table will broadcast live on the IH Sports Network from the C. Michael Lay Technology Center beginning at 6 p.m. Watch on YouTube. Guests will include Oneida Middle coach Jason Terry, Oneida football’s Ben Gilbert and Kam Cash, Scott High football’s Gage Privett and Hunter Lawson, Oneida soccer’s Ashlyn Cotton and Abbie Crabtree, scholar athletes Presley Queener and Pacey Hill, and cheerleaders Ellie Grooms and Macy Douglas.

⦿ Monday: Scott High soccer will host Monterey for Senior Night at Highlander Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Oneida soccer will host Harriman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

Want to receive these updates thrice weekly in your email? Subscribe now!

Having an event? Please let us know by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

WANT TO ADVERTISE? Rates are extremely affordable and our banners receive thousands of impressions each week. Email us.

STAY ON TOP OF THINGS! Visit our website at indherald.com for the latest news and information impacting Scott County and Big South Fork Country.