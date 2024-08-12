Good morning, Scott County! Welcome to a brand-new work week. Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County to start this week.

Pictured: Melinda Watters shared this photo from the historic John Litton Farm in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. Find more photos in the Hiking Big South Fork group on Facebook.

Weather

☀️ Dry and beautiful weather will continue for a few more days.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:52/8:33 • Records: 94° (1980), 48° (1976) • YTD Rainfall: 40.6” (Normal: 38.4”).

Details: Another absolutely beautiful day is on tap today, with full sunshine and a high of around 80°. We’ll return to normal temperatures for this time of year as we move through the remainder of the week, but the dry weather will continue for another couple of days. We’ll finally see a chance of thunderstorms return on Thursday; however, the best chance for rain this week will come on Friday, as showers and thunderstorms become likely.

Further Out: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the weekend, with normal temperatures for this time of year. Our weather continues to look very mundane through Labor Day, with near-average temperatures and near-average precipitation likely for the next few weeks.

River Conditions: Streamflows are a little below-normal for this time of year. The Big South Fork River is flowing at about 150 cfs, while Clear Fork is flowing at about 40 cfs. Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are slightly below normal for this time of year.

Stay abreast of the latest weather forecast always at our Eye to the Sky page.

The Latest

➔ The fair is coming: The 98th annual Scott County Fair begins Saturday. Here’s a day-by-day look at the fair and what to expect, including gate times, admission fees and ride prices.

➔ Liquor may be on the ballot: Referendums for liquor-by-the-drink and package stores in Scott County may be presented to voters when they head to the polls for the Nov. 5 presidential election, if the Scott County Election Commission certifies a petition that has been submitted. The signatures of 10% of the county’s registered voters are required.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is white beans and ham, greens, beets, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: Scott County Commission will meet in work session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville at 5 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: The Oneida Farmers & Makers Market will be held at Oneida City Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

