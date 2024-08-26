Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand-new work week. And a hot one it’s going to be, as we close out the month of August.

Weather

☀️ A hot week is in store. In fact, this will probably go down as one of the hottest weeks of summer.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:03/8:15 • Records: 96° (1980), 47° (1997) • YTD Rainfall: 41.1” (Normal: 40.3”).

Details: It’s hard to complain about the temperatures here lately. It’s been very mild, and almost cool at times. But that’s going to change this week. We’ll likely hit 90° today, and we’ll continue to get warmer through much of the week, topping out in the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, Thursday could very well set a record for the date’s hottest temperature. The current record is 93°, set in 1973. The current forecast is for 95° on Thursday. The hottest we’ve been so far this year is 96°. That occurred on July 15, and we hit 94° both the day before and after. It was part of a stretch of five consecutive days of temperatures 90° or greater. We haven’t hit 90° again since that point. There’s no chance of rain for much of this week, though that could change as we head into the weekend and a weak cold front approaches the region.

Further Out: A few days of relatively unsettled weather will probably begin this weekend, with daily chances of thunderstorms to accompany the heat. But then another wave of relatively mild weather appears to be headed our way after that.

River Conditions: Streamflows are much below normal for this time of year. The Big South Fork River is currently flowing just above 50 cfs, which is below the 25th percentile for this time of year and less than 30% of the normal streamflow for late August. Further upstream, Clear Fork is flowing only at about 15 cfs, which is also right at the 25th percentile for late August. Water clarity is very good; water temperatures are slightly below normal for this time of year. Streamflows will continue to drop through this week.

The Latest

➔ Sacred Ground: Coal Hill’s Archie Lewallen Cemetery is directly adjacent to the Coal Hill Cemetery, and is the final resting place of some of the community’s better-known families through the years.

➔ Stiltner crowned: Kamryn Stiltner, a junior at Oneida High School, was crowned Miss Scott County as the 98th Scott County Fair drew to a close Saturday evening.

➔ Oneida downs Rockwood: Oneida needed just two plays to find the end zone, and never trailed against Rockwood in Friday’s season opener, thanks in part to a strong passing game and thanks in part to a stout defense.

➔ Scott falls at Cumberland County: A shaky start allowed the Jets to build a big lead early, and the Highlanders could never recover in Crossville Friday night.

➔ A thrilling win: Scott High avenged a season-ending loss to Union County and held off a comeback attempt by the Patriots with a shootout win in Maynardville on Thursday, picking up a key district win.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Airport Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Scott County Airport in Oneida.

⦿ Monday: Season 3 of The Round Table will debut on the IH Sports Network, live from the C. Michael Lay Technology Center in Helenwood at 6 p.m. Guests include football players, soccer players and cheerleaders from both Oneida and Scott High. Watch on YouTube.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: In sports, Oneida golf will be at Kingston (5 p.m.), Oneida soccer will be at Anderson County (6:30 p.m.) and Scott High soccer will host Lenoir City (6:30 p.m.).a

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

