Good morning, Scott County! Welcome to a brand new work week! And what a fantastic work week it should be, at least from a weather standpoint.

(Pictured: A nice turnout participated in the Town of Oneida’s Free Fishing Day contest Saturday. Photo by Mayor Lori Phillips-Jones.)

Weather

☀️ An absolutely gorgeous — but increasingly hot — week is on tap.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:17/8:57 • Records: 90° (2011), 37° (1977) • YTD Rainfall: 30.8” (Normal: 27.7”).

Details: We’ll start the week with sunny weather and temperatures only in the mid to upper 70s, which is quite nice for this time of year. We’ll drop into the lower 50s at night, and some outlying areas could flirt with temperatures in the 40s tonight and tomorrow night! A warming trend will kick in Wednesday, however, and we should push 90° for the first time this summer by the end of the week. There could be just a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm along the way, but for the most part the weather looks quite nice due to a dip in the jet stream that will result in major rainfall in Florida and parts of the Gulf Coast but will sweep that activity out to sea and prevent gulf moisture from streaming northward into our area.

Further Out: If we don’t hit 90° Friday or Saturday we may get there Sunday, and the hot temperatures aren’t going away anytime soon. Next week looks hot, as well, with a slightly better chance of those daily isolated to scattered thunderstorms that we typically see during the summer months.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Monday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

Monday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is chicken salad on croissant, pasta salad and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Finance Committee will meet in the Scott County Mayor’s Office in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Monday: Vacation Bible School will begin at Pine Grove Baptist Church and continue through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly. Vans will run. Call (423) 539-4491 if you need a ride.

Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

Tuesday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church(1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling. Families are welcome.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

