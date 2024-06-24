Good Monday morning! It’s the start of a brand-new work week … and after a light week due to vacation we’re back in the saddle this week. We start the week with a quick look at what’s happening around Scott County.

Weather

☀️ Hot, dry weather will continue for the most part this week, though we will have a couple of brief reprieves from the heat.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:19/9:01 • Records: 91° (1996), 40° (1992) • YTD Rainfall: 31.1” (Normal: 29.9”)

Details: We’ll “only” be in the mid 80s today, topping out around 84°. That’s actually right on our average for this time of year, but it’s considerably cooler than we’ve been for most of the past 10 days. The heat will return tomorrow, though, as we touch 90° ahead of a trough that will bring a chance of rain and milder temperatures on Wednesday. There’s only about a 50% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night, but it’ll be the best chance of rain in more than two weeks. It won’t rain a lot, in all likelihood, but temperatures will cool back into the mid 80s for Thursday.

Further Out: 90-degree temps will return for the weekend, along with drier weather. We could see a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms this weekend, but those haven’t panned out well for most of this month. This above-normal heat is going to continue into at least the middle of July, and it’s also beginning to look like July could be a very dry month, too. Drought conditions will soon become a real threat.

River Conditions: The last measurable rainfall was on June 10. Streamflows have plunged to below-normal levels for this time of year. The Big South Fork River is only flowing at about 130 cfs at Leatherwood Ford. Clear Fork is flowing at around 25 cfs at Burnt Mill Ford. These conditions could potentially change slightly late this week, depending on whether the region sees mid-week thunderstorms.

The Latest

➔ Budget vote tonight: Scott County Commission will meet in a special meeting tonight to consider the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024-2025. The budget, which has already been okay’d on first vote, includes no new taxes and an 8% pay raise for county employees.

➔ Scorched: A lack of rain for more than two weeks and a sustained heat wave that has lasted more than a week is wilting lawns and gardens, only weeks after the wettest month of May on record in Scott County.

➔ BSF trails update: Some roads and trails have reopened in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, but others remain closed as clean-up continues in the aftermath of the Memorial Day weekend severe thunderstorms.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Monday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

Monday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is fish, greens, white beans, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

Monday: Scott County Commission will meet in special session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

Tuesday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church(1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling. Families are welcome.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

Want to receive these updates thrice weekly in your email? Subscribe now!

Having an event? Please let us know by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

WANT TO ADVERTISE? Rates are extremely affordable and our banners receive thousands of impressions each week. Email us.

STAY ON TOP OF THINGS! Visit our website at indherald.com for the latest news and information impacting Scott County and Big South Fork Country.