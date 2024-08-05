Good Monday morning, Scott County! Welcome to a brand new work week. Here’s a look at what’s happening in our community the next couple of days.

Weather

☀️ Hot, dry weather will be the theme all week long!

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:46/8:41 • Records: 96° (2002), 47° (1976) • YTD Rainfall: 40.6” (Normal: 37.3”).

Details: After all the rain we’ve had the past two weeks, this week’s forecast will be a welcome relief, even though we’re going to see a return of hot temperatures. It won’t be as hot as it was before all the rain started, but it will be a little above normal for this time of year, with temperatures around 90° each afternoon through most of the week. We’ll see a slight chance of rain return to the forecast on Friday and continue into the weekend, but it’s a very slight chance.

Further Out: Temperatures will cool off a bit this weekend. We’ll drop back into the mid 80s to end the work week, and into the low to mid 80s for the weekend — slightly below normal for this time of year, perhaps. After that, there is no sign of extremely hot temperatures on the horizon for the second half of August. One thing we’ll have to watch for: there’s no sign of a lot of rain on the horizon for the rest of the month, either.

River Conditions: Streamflows continue to be well above normal for this time of year, with poor water clarity. The Big South Fork is running well over 1,000 cfs (the norm is right around 200 cfs). Further upstream, Clear Fork is running above 300 cfs (the norm is about 40 cfs). We’ll see streamflows return to normal levels and water clarity greatly improve over the next several days.

Stay abreast of the latest weather forecast always at our Eye to the Sky page.

The Latest

➔ Smith is the winner in D2: As it turned out, it didn’t take too long for a winner to emerge in the 2nd District school board race. The single provisional ballot that we reported Thursday night went to Diane Smith, the challenger, and that was enough for her to defeat incumbent Carlene Terry, 219-218. The voter who cast the provisional ballot provided their photo ID and signed an affidavit on Friday morning, after which the ballot was opened. Once that vote was added to the tally, the Scott County Election Commission’s Absentee Counting Board met to recount all paper ballots that were cast in the 2nd District. That recount resulted in no changes.

➔ High Point bridge plans prepared: The condemned railroad overpass at High Point is nearly ready for replacement, with engineers working on behalf of Scott County finishing up plans and submitting them to Norfolk-Southern Railroad for approval. Once the railroad has approved the plans, Scott County will be ready to apply to the state for funding. However, Road Superintendent Kelvin King isn’t sure that the TN Dept. of Transportation will provide funding this fiscal year (which runs through June 30, 2025), so actual construction of a new bridge could still be a ways off.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The menu is white beans and ham, greens, beets, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: Scott County Commission will meet in work session at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville at 5 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: The Oneida Farmers & Makers Market will be held at Oneida City Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

