Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand-new work week. Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County.

Weather

☀️ Warm, dry weather continues today and throughout the week ahead.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:20/7:44 • Records: 93° (2019), 35° (1961) • YTD Rainfall: 41.4” (Normal: 43.2”).

Details: The anticipated impact from Hurricane Francine was even less than expected over the weekend. We received less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall in Scott County. As a result, everything remains bone-dry, as a developing drought continues. We’re unlikely to receive drought relief this week, with only a very slight chance of isolated showers. We’ll be in the low 80s today with sunny skies. Temperatures will cool ever so slightly tomorrow with a 20% chance of showers, and we’ll also see a 20% chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday before sunny, hot weather returns for the end of the week and the weekend.

Further Out: Relatively warm, dry weather should be the general theme for the end of September and the first of October. Most of the state is now in a moderate drought, and a large part of the state is classified as being in a severe drought, with growing areas of extreme drought in the western half of the state.

Stay abreast of the latest weather forecast always at our Eye to the Sky page.

The Latest

➔ A Big Orange thrashing: Tennessee football scored its most points in 95 years Saturday, jumping out to a 65-0 halftime lead on Kent State before hitting the brakes en route to a 71-0 win.

➔ Defense rules, again: There wasn’t much offense to be found when Oneida traveled to Wartburg Friday, but the Indians’ defense stole the show, intercepting the Bulldogs four times and repeatedly turning Wartburg away on a night when the Bulldogs played almost the entire game on the Indians’ side of the field.

➔ Scott’s defense was good enough ,but…: Scott High’s defense was good enough to win the game, but offense was hard to come by. Knox Central turned three turnovers into three unanswered touchdowns, and rode that advantage to a 24-6 win over the Highlanders.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: Scott County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville.

⦿ Monday: Season 3, Episode 4 of The Round Table will broadcast live on the IH Sports Network from the C. Michael Lay Technology Center beginning at 6 p.m. Watch on YouTube. Guests will include Huntsville coach Jeff Buttram, Oneida football’s Levi James and Jesse Zachary, Scott High football’s Dawson Spradlin and Mason Lewallen, scholar-athletes Philip Thompson and Autumn Brummett, and cheerleaders Adelyn Buttram and Praylee Sexton.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: In sports, Oneida soccer will host Oliver Springs at 6:30 p.m. and Scott High soccer will travel to Campbell County at 6:30 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

