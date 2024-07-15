Good Monday morning, Scott County! Welcome to a brand-new work week! Here’s a brief look at what’s going on in Scott County…

Pictured: The Associated Press’s already-iconic photo of former President Donald Trump triumphantly raising his fist after an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania Saturday evening.

Weather

It’s going to be another brutally hot day, but relief is on the way!

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:30/8:57 • Records: 95° (1966), 47° (1967) • YTD Rainfall: 32.9” (Normal: 33.5”).

Details: We’ll top out around 94° this afternoon, which will be very close to a record high for this date. This after a miserably hot Sunday that saw a high of 95° recorded at the Scott County Airport. We’ll see just a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, but better rain chances are on the way for the rest of the week. There’s a 40% chance of rain on Tuesday. And while not everyone will see rain Tuesday, rain and storms become likely on Wednesday and that likelihood of rain will carry into Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. We’ll see how it turns out, but there’s a possibility of meaningful rainfall this week. And the rain chances are just one part of the weather story. Much cooler temperatures are on the way, and we likely won’t get out of the 70s Thursday or Friday.

Further Out: This major pattern change could carry over into the weekend and into early next week, with near-normal temperatures or even below-normal temperatures for several more days. And this may have repercussions even beyond this point. The end of July and first of August now appears to bring much more seasonable temperatures for the eastern part of the U.S., and perhaps increased rain chances, as well.

River Conditions: Water clarity is good and temperatures are well above normal for this time of year. Streamflows are extremely low. The Big South Fork River is flowing at about 35 cfs, which is smashing daily records for this time of year. The previous low-water mark was amid the drought in 2007. Even Clear Fork, which has water data dating back much further, has reached a record low for the date. The streamflow of 6 cfs breaks the old record set in 1968. Some improvements are likely this week.

The Latest

➔ A DEFINING MOMENT: The imagery from Pennsylvania on Saturday evening will define not only the 2024 presidential campaign, but American politics for a generation, writes Independent Herald editor Ben Garrett in this week’s Letter From The Editor.

➔ NEW BEGINNINGS: Grace Rehabilitation Center officially celebrated the move of its Oneida clinic to Oneida Plaza with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event on Friday. The clinic was formerly located in Northtown Plaza.

➔ COUNTY COMMISSION: Scott County Commission will meet in regular session tonight at 6 p.m. The biggest items on the agenda are a change of meeting time (to 5 p.m.), and a proposal to transfer ownership of several parcels of property near the Scott County Airport to the Industrial Development Board of Scott County.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days:

⦿ Monday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Oneida, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Winfield, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

⦿ Monday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

⦿ Monday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

⦿ Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Monday: Scott County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville.

⦿ Tuesday: Library hours today — Huntsville, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. • Oneida, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. • Winfield, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pool hours today are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3).

⦿ Tuesday: Museum hours today at the Museum of Scott County are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School and admission is free.

⦿ Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will be open for exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

⦿ Tuesday: The Oneida Farmers & Makers Market will be held at Oneida City Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop 333 will meet at the War Memorial Building in Oneida (19194 Alberta Street) at 6 p.m.

⦿ Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

⦿ Looking Ahead: The second of three movies as part of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s Free Summer Movie series, presented by First National Bank, One Bank of Tennessee and United Cumberland Bank, will be “Migration,” and will be shown Wednesday at Oneida’s Capitol 3 Theater. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the movie will begin at 12 p.m.

