Good Friday morning, Scott County! 😎 Welcome to the weekend! Here’s a look at what’s happening in the community…

Weather

⛈️ Rain returns to the region today, with thunderstorms likely ahead of another late-summer cooldown.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:55/8:28 • Records: 99° (2007), 46° (1979) • YTD Rainfall: 40.6” (Normal: 38.9”).

Details: There’s a 70% chance of rain today with temperatures in the mid 80s, and the same forecast will hold true tomorrow. Rain will continue to be likely on Sunday, as cooler temperatures sweep across the Volunteer State. We’ll likely be only in the 70s on Sunday, and then we could see temperatures in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. That’s nearly 10° below normal for this time of year! The bulk of today’s rainfall will come in the form of a line of thunderstorms and showers that will sink southeastward and arrive in our area around lunchtime, give or take. Although rain remains likely this evening and tonight, we’ll see far more dry weather than wet weather. We could see up to an inch or so of rain as the storms sweep through today. Tomorrow’s rain chances will be more hit-or-miss than today.

Further Out: Temperatures will gradually warm back to around normal next week. Dry weather should persist through next week. After that, the pattern looks pretty close to normal for this time of year through the first week of September.

River Conditions: Streamflows are well below normal. The Big South Fork River is currently running under 90 cfs at Leatherwood Ford (the norm for this time of year is above 200 cfs). Clear Fork is running about 20 cfs. Water clarity is good; water temperatures are slightly below normal for this time of year. We may see some increases to the streamflow later today and through the weekend.

You can always find the latest weather forecast and weather conditions on our Eye To The Sky page.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Friday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Friday: The IH Sports Network’s preseason specials will air tonight, with Scott High beginning at 6 p.m. and Oneida beginning at 8 p.m. You can catch them on YouTube, or on SFN Channel 190 for Highland Media subscribers.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on the courthouse mall in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: The 98th Scott County Fair will begin today at the Scott County Fairgrounds on Stanley Street in Oneida, although the midway will not be open. The Little Miss Petite Fairest of the Fair pageant will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Little Miss Tiny Tot Jr. pageant at 10 a.m. and the Little Miss Tiny Tot pageant at 11:30 a.m. The Little Miss Jr. pageant will be at 7 p.m. tonight. Admission is $4 ($1 for children).

⦿ Saturday: Second Saturday night service will be held at Jake’s Branch United Baptist Church at 6 p.m. For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com/church-directory.

⦿ Sunday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? One to consider is Antioch Baptist Church. It is located at 5126 Norma Road in Huntsville, and the pastor is Carlie Duncan. Sunday services include Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m., and Sunday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. For more, see our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

Want to receive these updates thrice weekly in your email? Subscribe now!

Having an event? Please let us know by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

WANT TO ADVERTISE? Rates are extremely affordable and our banners receive thousands of impressions each week. Email us.

STAY ON TOP OF THINGS! Visit our website at indherald.com for the latest news and information impacting Scott County and Big South Fork Country.