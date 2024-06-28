TGIF! 😎 Welcome to the weekend! Here’s a quick look at what’s happening in Scott County…

Weather

⛈️ Rain chances will be the main weather story this weekend!

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:21/9:01 • Records: 93° (1978), 47° (1970) • YTD Rainfall: 31.9” (Normal: 30.5”)

Details: We will only see a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, as temperatures again top out close to 90°. Those rain chances will quickly diminish after sunset, giving way to humid temperatures that don’t drop below 70° tonight. There’s a much better chance for thunderstorms the next couple of days, as a cold front approaches the region. However, just because rain is likely doesn’t mean it’ll rain a lot. Rainfall totals should prove to be rather meager, except for areas that actually wind up under a thunderstorm.

Further Out: Temperatures will be much milder on Monday, only topping out around 80°. We’ll quickly rebound, though, with temperatures approaching 90° once more on Tuesday. The next couple of weeks look hot, with an average chance of rain for this time of year. An early look at Independence Day shows a 50% chance of thunderstorms.

River Conditions: Officially, about eight-tenths of an inch of rain were recorded by the National Weather Service in Oneida Wednesday night. As a result, the Big South Fork River is flowing slightly above normal for this time of year — about 240 cfs as of late last night. Typical streamflow for this time of year is around 200 cfs. Further upstream, less rainfall was received. The Clear Fork River is only flowing slightly above 30 cfs, which is below normal for this time of year. However, an inch of rain was recorded at the Burnt Mill Bridge USGS gauge, which helps explain the higher river rise downstream.

The Latest

➔ Marcum-Kidd Cemetery: In 1927, Rebecca Watson Marcum, wife of John Shermon Marcum, was buried on top of a knoll at the intersection of Grave Hill Road and Pine Creek Road. That was the start of the Marcum-Kidd Cemetery, which now contains more than 330 graves.

➔ BSF Medical Center parent company announces stock exchange: Rennova Health Inc. has announced a stock exchange that involves equity in both Myrtle Recovery Centers and Big South Fork Medical Center.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Friday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30pm to 5:30pm at Huntsville, 9am to 5pm at Oneida, and 1:30pm to 5:30pm at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on Scott High Drive in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Sunday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? One to consider is First Baptist Church of Huntsville. It is located at 3281 Baker Highway in Huntsville. Services include Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more, see our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

⦿ LOOKING AHEAD: The Town of Huntsville’s annual Firemen’s Fourth Festival will begin Wednesday, July 3, and continue Thursday, July 4, on the Courthouse Mall in downtown Huntsville. The 4th of July parade will be Thursday at 7 p.m., and the fireworks will be at 10 p.m. For more information, call (423) 663-3471.

