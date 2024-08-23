Good Friday morning! Welcome to the weekend! 😎 And it’s not just any Friday … it’s the start of football season! 🏈

Weather

☀️ Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues, with temperatures that are a little warmer but still comfortable for this time of year. Hot weather is on the way though!

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:01/8:19 • Records: 98° (2007), 47° (1982) • YTD Rainfall: 41.1” (Normal: 39.9”).

Details: We’ll see sunny skies today with a temperature of about 84°. Tonight, we’ll drop into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be very similar to today, and then a warming trend kicks in. We’ll push into the upper 80s on Sunday, and into the low 90s by Monday. Temperatures in the low 90s will continue Tuesday and Wednesday as well, and be near 90° as a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms returns Thursday of next week.

Further Out: We’ll begin to see the heat back off at the end of next week, and the weather through the first half of September doesn’t look too remarkable for this time of year.

River Conditions: Streamflows are slightly below normal for this time of year. The Big South Fork River is flowing just above 100 cfs; normal is just above 200 cfs. Clear Fork is flowing just under 30 cfs. Streamflows will continue a slight decline throughout the weekend and next week.

You can always find the latest weather forecast and weather conditions on our Eye To The Sky page.

The Latest

➔ Montgomery crowned Miss Teen Scott County: Alexis Montgomery was crowned Miss Teen Scott County Fairest of the Fair at the 98th Scott County Fair Thursday evening. It was the next-to-last pageant of the fair. The Miss Scott County pageant will be Saturday at 8 p.m. The midway will open at 6 p.m. this evening, with $4 admission ($1 for children) and $20 one-price ride bands. Tomorrow will be family day, with free admission for students, school employees and senior citizens from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. One-price ride bands will be available for $12. The fair will close at 3 p.m. tomorrow, then reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday evening, with regular admission and ride band prices.

➔ Judge Joe Duncan dies: Retired Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals presiding judge Joe D. Duncan passed on Wednesday at age 100. He grew up in Huntsville, and was the brother of Knoxville mayor and congressman John J. Duncan.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Friday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Friday: In high school football, Oneida travels to Rockwood (7:30 p.m.) while Scott High travels to Cumberland County (8 p.m.). Both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network, with the Baby J’s Pizza Pregame Report beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Rockwood and 7:15 p.m. in Crossville. Watch on SFN Channels 190 and 191 on Highland Media, on YouTube, or on our Facebook pages: Independent Herald, IH Sports Network.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on the courthouse mall in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: The U.S.S. Tennessee Battleship Memorial Museum will be open on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month in 2024, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School as part of the Museum of Scott County complex.

⦿ Saturday: The 98th Scott County Fair will conclude with family day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., which features free admission for students, school employees and seniors, and $12 one-price ride bands. Gates will reopen at 6 p.m. with $4 admission ($1 for students) and $20 one-price ride bands. The Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant will be at 8 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Fourth Saturday night worship services will be held at Straight Fork Baptist Church (7 p.m.), and Antioch Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.). For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com/church-directory.

⦿ Sunday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? One to consider is Word of God Ministries. Word of God Ministries is located at 317 Troxel Drive in Oneida. The pastor is Jerry Foster. Services include 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. For more, see our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

Want to receive these updates thrice weekly in your email? Subscribe now!

Having an event? Please let us know by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

WANT TO ADVERTISE? Rates are extremely affordable and our banners receive thousands of impressions each week. Email us.

STAY ON TOP OF THINGS! Visit our website at indherald.com for the latest news and information impacting Scott County and Big South Fork Country.