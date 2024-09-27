Good Friday morning! Welcome to the weekend! 😎 No, we won’t need sunglasses today…but it’s the WEEKEND. It’s a good day!

Weather

🌧️ Wet weather continues today with several hazards in effect, including a FLOOD WATCH and a HIGH WIND WARNING.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 7:29/7:28 • Records: 90° (1998), 35° (2001) • YTD Rainfall: 43.1” (Normal: 44.6”).

Details: There’s a 100% chance of rain in the forecast today, along with wind gusts to 45 mph, as the remnants of Hurricane Helene bear down on the region. Most of our rain will occur during the first half of the day. By lunch time, the core of the storm will be over us and steady rain will give way to scattered showers, with little additional rainfall for the remainder of the day. Rain chances will increase again tomorrow, however, as the tropical system is absorbed with an upper low to keep rainy days going for at least the next few days. There’s at least a 50% chance of rain through Monday, at which point improvements will begin. Temperatures will be on the cool side this weekend, probably staying in the 60s on Saturday and perhaps Sunday, as well.

Further Out: There’s only a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, and sunny weather will return Wednesday. We’ll also see a warming trend early next week, as temperatures get back into the mid 70s. The first half of October looks like it’ll feature near-normal temperatures and dry conditions.

You can always find the latest weather forecast and weather conditions on our Eye To The Sky page.

The Latest

➔ Oneida rolls past Rockwood: Oneida picked up its first soccer win of the season Tuesday night by defeating Rockwood 9-0. Freshman Addison Cross had her first career hat trick, as the Indians started off district play on the right foot.

➔ Friday night lights: Oneida will have its first home game of the season tonight, hosting Eagleton at 7:30 p.m., while Scott High will travel to Clinton at 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live by the IH Sports Network, with pregame starting at 6:15 p.m. in Clinton and 6:30 p.m. in Oneida. Watch on Highland Media channels 190 and 191, or on YouTube.

We saw a flurry of cancelations late Thursday.

➔ No school today for either the Oneida Special School District or the Scott County School System.

➔ The Oneida/Greenback football game scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled. There’s no word yet on making it up, or if it will be made up.

➔ The Heritage Festival scheduled for Saturday at the Museum of Scott County has been cancelled. There’s no word yet on whether it will be rescheduled.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on the courthouse mall in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Timber Rock Lodge will host Oktoberfest from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be German food, German beers, fire pits and more. Plus there will be axe-throwing presented by Splinters. Admission is free, but food and drinks will be sold, as will axe-throwing.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? Find a complete listing of service times in our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

Having an event? Please let us know by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

