TGIF! 😎 Welcome to the weekend! Here’s a brief look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend…

Weather

☀️ For the most part, today will be sunny. But there are lots of rainy days ahead!

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:33/8:55 • Records: 98° (1980), 50° (1984) • YTD Rainfall: 33.0” (Normal: 34.3”)

Details: Temperatures rebound somewhat today, topping out in the mid 80s. This will be our hottest day for at least a week. There’s a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm during the late afternoon hours, but for the most part we’ll be dry today. However, storm chances increase tonight and then become likely tomorrow, and thunderstorms will continue to be likely each day through at least Thursday! This is the rainiest forecast we’ve had in quite some time. It’s important to note that it won’t rain all day every day; just that rain will be likely at times each day. Rainfall totals could range as high as two to three inches through the end of next week.

Further Out: Rain chances will continue through at least next weekend. Beyond that, it continues to look like the worst of summer’s heat is behind us — at least for the time being. Near normal temperatures are likely through at least the first 10 days or so of August.

River Conditions: The Big South Fork River was at 40 cfs and climbing last night as runoff from rainfall late Wednesday and early Thursday made it downstream to the Leatherwood Ford gauge. That’s still a record low for this time of year, but it’s up significantly from a day earlier. Upstream, the Clear Fork River was flowing at about 10 cfs at Burnt Mill Bridge — out of record low territory, at least for now., but still well below normal for this time of year. Significant improvements are possible next week.

You can always find the latest weather forecast and weather conditions on our Eye To The Sky page.

The Latest

➔ DROUGHT UPDATE: A weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday didn’t show much worsening of drought conditions in Scott County. The entire county is classified as “abnormally dry,” while the southern part of the county is classified as being in a “moderate drought.” “Severe drought” has now reached parts of Morgan and Fentress counties, while “extreme drought” status has made it into southern Tennessee along the Alabama border.

➔ PARADE THEME ANNOUNCED: The Scott County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday morning that the theme of the 2024 Christmas parade will be “Dreams of Christmas.” The parade is slated for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. This will be the 76th annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, and it will follow its traditional route from HBD/Thermoid on Industrial Lane in Oneida to the Oneida Elementary School parking lot on Claude Terry Drive.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Friday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on Scott High Drive in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: Third Saturday night worship services will be held at Lone Mountain Baptist Church (6 p.m.), Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.), Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m.), High Point United Baptist Church (7 p.m.), and House of the Lord (7 p.m.). For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com/church-directory.

⦿ Sunday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? One to consider is House of the Lord. It is located at 2025 Niggs Creek Road in Oneida and the pastor is Donnie Griffith. Services are held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sundays. For more, see our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

