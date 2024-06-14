TGIF! 😎 Welcome to the weekend! Here’s a quick look at what’s happening in Scott County…

Pictured: Firefighters respond to a tractor fire in the parking lot between United Cumberland Bank and Oneida Plaza Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the fire.

Weather

A hot weekend is on tap, as dry weather continues.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:17/8:59 • Records: 92° (2022), 41° (1985) • YTD Rainfall: 31.1” (Normal: 28.3”)

Details: We’ll approach 90° today, as dry weather continues. Humidity levels remain low, but will build as the weekend progresses. By Sunday we’ll almost certainly see temperatures hit 90° for the first time this season, and they may not drop below 70° Sunday night, which is somewhat unusual for our area. Temperatures will continue to be near or just above 90° through much of next week, and a daily chance of afternoon thunderstorms will return by Monday. However, there’s only slight chances of thunderstorms next week, and for the most part we’ll be drier than normal for this time of year.

Further Out: Relatively hot weather will continue for the remainder of the month. Precipitation levels should return to near normal for this time of year after the upcoming week.

The Latest

➔ No injuries in fire: Oneida firefighters responded to a truck fire in the parking lot between Oneida Plaza and United Cumberland Bank Thursday afternoon, Mayor Lori Phillips-Jones said. Members of the town’s police department and street crew also responded to the scene. Though the vehicle sustained heavy damage, the fire was quickly extinguished.

➔ Turf project set to begin at SHS: After a month-long delay due to budgeting concerns, construction on a new synthetic turf field at Scott High School is scheduled to begin Monday, Director of Schools Bill Hall said yesterday.

➔ Editorial: Low taxes not always a bragging point: Having one of the lowest tax burdens in the state and the nation is only a good thing if the needs of the community’s residents can be met efficiently at current tax levels. An Independent Herald editorial.

➔ Sacred Ground: Trammell Cemetery: In a pastoral setting on Alderville Road east of Winfield is the final resting place of Capt. Dennis Trammell, a Revolutionary War veteran who settled the Winfield area in the aftermath of the war.

➔ Take Me Out to the Ballgame: No. 1 Tennessee will begin play at the College World Series in Omaha today at 7 p.m., facing Florida State on ESPN.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County this weekend:

⦿ Friday: Library hours for Friday are 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Friday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: Library hours today are 12:30pm to 5:30pm at Huntsville, 9am to 5pm at Oneida, and 1:30pm to 5:30pm at Winfield.

⦿ Saturday: The Scott County Farmers & Crafters Market, located on Scott High Drive in Huntsville, will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

⦿ Saturday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Saturday: First United Methodist Church of Oneida will host a free day camp for ages 5-14 beginning today and continuing Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Call (423) 569-8828 or visit campinthecommunity.org/host/oneida to register. Space is limited.

⦿ Saturday: Third Saturday night worship services will be held at Lone Mountain Baptist Church (6p.m.), Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.), Black Creek Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church (7 p.m.), High Point United Baptist Church (7 p.m.), and House of the Lord (7 p.m.).. For more information, see our Church Directory.

⦿ Saturday: Capital Hill Missionary Baptist Church will host a free community cookout from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The menu includes hamburgers, chips, dessert and drinks, for dine-in or carry-out. For more information, contact pastor Dewayne Lawson (423-215-1445), deacon Rick Allen (423-627-7194) or deacon Jake Sexton (423-319-8034).

⦿ Sunday: Bandy Creek Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 ($2 for ages 6-12). Huntsville Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $3. The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open.

⦿ Sunday: Looking for a worship service to attend this weekend? One to consider is Buffalo Bridge Missionary Baptist Church. Located on Jeffers Road in Pioneer, the pastor is Don Hughett. Services include 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. For more, see our Church Directory.

⦿ Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 pm to 8 pm at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

⦿ LOOKING AHEAD: Concord Baptist Community Chapel will hold Vacation Bible School from June 17 through June 21 at 7 p.m. nightly. The church is located at 412 Concord Road in Robbins. You’re welcome to join the church for fellowship, worship, learning, arts and crafts. Snacks and drinks will be provided each night.

Having an event? Please let us know by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com.

